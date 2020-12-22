Colorado 4-H participant Gitanjali Rao named TIME’s Kid of the Year

For 92 years, TIME magazine has named a Person of the Year — an honor that wields influence, makes waves, and serves as a catalyst for global change.

This year, TIME named 15-year-old scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao the first-ever Kid of the Year. Rao was selected from a field of more than 5,000 Americans ages 8 to 16. A resident of Lone Tree, Colorado, Rao is an involved 4-H participant in Douglas County. Colorado 4-H is organized and funded, in part, by Colorado State University Extension.

Rao was selected as TIME’s first Kid of the Year for her astonishing work using technology to tackle issues, ranging from contaminated drinking water to opioid addition to cyberbullying. She researches scientific tools such as artificial intelligence and carbon nanotube sensor technology and applies them to problems she sees in everyday life.

Rao also is on a mission to create a global community of young innovators to solve problems around the world. She has created a series of workshops designed to show other kids how to tap into their curiosity, aspiring to create a generation of innovators.

In addition to her work with technology, her involvement with Douglas County 4-H includes serving as a member of the Bighorn Sheep Club for several years.

A natural leader, Rao won first place in the “Refining Leadership Skills” Leadership Project category at the 2020 Douglas County Fair. Her win qualified her for the Colorado State Fair, where she earned Grand Champion in the Leadership Project. She also earned the Grand Champion title in 2018 and 2019, with this year marking her third straight win.

“Gitanjali’s project this year was meticulous and really stood out. You can tell she does everything with 150% effort, no details left behind. It says a lot about her work ethic and determination to excel,” said Nicole Speeding, CSU Extension agent in 4-H Youth Development – Leadership.