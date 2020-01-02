College of Liberal Arts IT Department recognized by EAB

The Employee Appreciation Board at Colorado State University recognized the outstanding employees in the College of Liberal Arts IT Department on Nov. 22. Bryan Gillispie, John Russell, Brennen Kaylor, Ivan Trubetskoy, Katie Lungren, Bonnie Botello, and Ashley Benintende support 16 departments and programs across the college, including faculty, staff, graduate students, and undergraduate student employees. Aside from providing web, systems, and technical support, the IT team is readily available and willing to help when unpredictable issues arise.

This past summer alone, the IT team completed a number of moves, computer replacements, and website redesigns all while assisting faculty and staff with various projects and technological problems.

“Multi-tasking is essential to providing excellent support, and we all wear multiple hats when it comes to IT/web support,” Lungren said. “I am extremely proud [of my team], and each person has worked incredibly hard, especially this past summer.”

The team’s positive attitudes and willingness to help others even when unexpected is a true example of going above and beyond in the workplace. Thank you from the Employee Appreciation Board for all you do to support the College of Liberal Arts and the initiatives of this institution.