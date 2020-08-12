College of Liberal Arts inspired by donor generosity

A desire to advance the human experience lies at the heart of the College of Liberal Arts’ mission. Whether it’s pursued through the humanities, social sciences, or the visual and performing arts, students and faculty share a commitment to the well-being of the human community, to the natural environment in which we live, and to the inspiration of the human spirit.

That commitment and inspiration also lies at the heart of why donors supported the college in record numbers – more than 10,000 alumni, faculty and staff, and friends – during the State Your Purpose Campaign for Colorado State University.

“We were delighted to see what inspired our friends and alumni to give,” says Ben Withers, dean of the college. “People engaged and invested across all areas of our mission, and we are grateful.”

Citing outstanding success with scholarship support and more than $16 million in faculty and staff giving, Withers is confident that the college stands ready to: prepare students for the challenges of the 21st century through purposeful learning; support researchers who study the social, historical, environmental, and cultural context of our world; and engage with and serve our communities in a meaningful, practical, and relevant way.

The college opened the campaign with a gift to expand and name the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art and concluded with the largest single gift in college history: the recent $5 million gift from CSU System Chancellor Emeritus Joe Blake.

“These bookend gifts show the transformational impact that our donors can have on the college and the campus simultaneously,” says Withers. “And they give us confidence that we will continue to build on that visibility to prepare for future initiatives, such as the new Clark Complex.”