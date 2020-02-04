The Colorado State University Employee Appreciation Board had the privilege of recognizing the College of Liberal Arts’ Academic Support Center for their exemplary service on Dec. 9. This dedicated group is always going above and beyond to help students, which includes staff walking students in crisis to important resources like the Counseling Center, bridging gaps, helping undocumented students, and serving on the ASSET Committee.

The group was nominated for the recognition by Ella Bowers, an Academic Success Coordinator.

“We have a wonderful team of advisors and staff in our office,” Ella said in her nomination. “We always do what is needed to help students.”

Ella went on to explain how many staff members also help outside their office.

“Many of our staff serve on committees outside our responsibilities such as the AP Council, Classified Personnel Council, PAN planning committee, scholastic committees, WGAC committees (including VAT), and NACADA committees.”

Congrats on a job well done and all you do to make CSU and the College of Liberal Arts Academic Support Center the best it can be!