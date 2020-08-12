College of Business soaring to new heights with State Your Purpose

The State Your Purpose campaign had a tremendous impact on the College of Business. In addition to more than doubling the number of endowments – which serve as a permanent funding source for students, faculty, and programs, from 50 to 101, resulting in a 147% increase in total endowment dollars – the campaign helped more than double the scholarship dollars available for deserving students.

“The support the College of Business received as part of this historic campaign has helped elevate the national visibility and reputation of the college,” says Beth Walker, dean of the college.

Gifts create new opportunities

Michael Smith donated more than $5 million to the College of Business.

During the campaign, Colorado State University alumnus Michael Smith donated more than $5 million to the College of Business to provide unprecedented, long-lasting support for students. Thanks to Smith’s generosity, the college was able to establish two scholars programs: the Michael Smith 50th Anniversary Scholars program and the Michael Smith Elite Scholars in Business program. Those programs together support 50 students each year.

One of the biggest outcomes of the State Your Purpose campaign was the creation of a culture of philanthropy for the college’s alumni, friends, students, faculty, staff, and corporate partners, which is critical in building future success for the college’s Business for a Better World vision.

Following CSU’s land-grant mission, the campaign helped provide more opportunity and success for first-generation students and historically excluded and marginalized populations. Two new scholarships that support the college’s inclusion and diversity initiatives and students in need – the Diversity Matters Scholarship and College of Business Cares fund – were established through the campaign, and support for the college’s diverse clubs and student organizations grew.

Individual and corporate support also helped expand success for students preparing for business careers. For example, the college was able to provide greater resources for the Suit and Tie program, an annual event that helps students preparing for job interviews purchase professional attire.