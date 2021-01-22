Collaboration leads to new online student seating chart system

More efficient process

Now, thanks to a joint effort by Facilities Management, IT professionals and the Office of the Registrar, there is a “Seating Chart” link next to each course section on ARIESweb. When faculty view their class lists, they use the link to bring up a diagram of the seating arrangement in the classroom, complete with numbered seats. For each numbered seat, faculty can click on a dropdown menu of students enrolled in the class and select who is assigned to each seat for the semester.

Instructors are expected to create these digital seating charts either before in-person classes begin the week of Jan. 25, or on the first day that they meet with their students face-to-face. The deadline to do so is Feb. 1. Faculty should also update their charts if any students drop or add their courses.

With this new system, when contact tracers need to identify those sitting near a student who is exposed or tests positive for the coronavirus, they simply enter the student’s CSUID number, bringing up seating charts for all of that student’s courses that have an in-person element. The system identifies that student’s desk in each class — allowing tracers to see which students were sitting in close proximity.

“Effective contact tracing relies on timely identification of individuals that may have been exposed to COVID-19,” CSU Public Health Administrator Jeannine Riess explained. “The team was challenged last semester in responding quickly to potential classroom exposures due to difficulty in obtaining seating charts in a timely manner. The new system will greatly enhance contact tracing by providing immediate access, preventing days of delay to obtain the information required for evaluation of classroom exposures.”

“The seating chart tool is an excellent example of the collaboration and partnership among our IT professionals to create something great for campus,” added Vice President for Information Technology Brandon Bernier. “The IT professionals involved did a wonderful job in understanding the requirements and needs of various campus stakeholders to design something that will be very beneficial. Tae Yamaki and the rest of the Registrar’s Office IT team have created something that will be an exceptional experience for our CSU community, and something I believe is a model for other institutions across the country.”