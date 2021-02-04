COGEN seeks faculty members to work on gender equity

Colorado State University’s Council on Gender Equity on the Faculty has two openings for members from across campus to serve the mission of addressing issues facing faculty women.

COGEN, originally established in 2014 by CSU President Tony Frank as the Standing Committee on the Status of Women Faculty as part of the President’s Commission on Women and Gender, is looking to fill two vacant at-large seats this semester, according to co-chair Jimena Sagàs, an associate professor in Libraries. While the council includes representatives of every faculty status from all eight colleges and the CSU Libraries, the at-large seats are designed to ensure gender diversity on the council itself, with at least two members who are men.

“Jimena and I are the new co-chairs of COGEN, and we’d like to expand the membership to continue work on gendered issues, like child care,” said Jessica Metcalf, associate professor in animal science. “We’d also like to look at the question of what is our role in addressing sexual harassment on campus and more broadly in higher education.”