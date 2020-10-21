Classified Personnel Council names two new Everyday Heroes

The Everyday Hero is a special program sponsored by the Classified Personnel Council to recognize the day-to-day achievements of all Colorado State University employees (state classified, administrative professionals and faculty). The council would like to congratulate two new Everyday Heroes.

Janet Porter-Azure

Janet Porter-Azure, an Administrative Assistant III in Admissions Processing, is an Everyday Hero. Janet was nominated for the award by s student she helped navigate potential programs, including a recently completed certificate program, and assisted in applying for a Master of Public Policy and Administration. The nominator said of Janet, she “has worked tirelessly for the last year in helping me get into graduate school. …I could not have gotten this far without her help. The Admissions Department and The Graduate School truly have a superhero for students in their mist.”

Janet has been at CSU since 2011, and in her current position since February 2016. When asked what she loves most about her work, Janet said, “I tend to gravitate to problem-solving situations and love interacting with our graduate applicants to learn a little more about them as people and their hopes and goals for their time at CSU. I also have to give a big shout-out to the entire Admissions team! It’s a great group of many talents and personalities but the common thread is the sincere desire to help and to remove barriers to access, and it just makes our day when we’re able to accomplish that goal.”

Janet is an expert in helping guide students through the admissions process and finding what programs are best for their goals, so we were curious what people might be surprised to learn about her. “When I was in my twenties, I quit my job, packed up my entire apartment and moved myself and my husky dog to Maui for a year. It was fabulous.”

Maybe this sense of exploration and adventure is what makes her so great in her current position, helping students navigate their individual paths to success.

In addition to her work with Admissions, she also gets involved with “social justice activism and community advisory committees within [the] local school district.” She is a voracious reader and claims there’s no way she could pick just one favorite book. “You can typically find me tucked in a corner with my nose in a book whenever I get a few minutes of down time. In recent years, I’ve also taken up mixed-media and collage art.” Another hobby is listening to podcasts. “I just finished the most recent season of ‘Revisionist History’ with Malcolm Gladwell and have started relistening to old episodes. There is also a podcast called ‘Dumb People Town,’ which never fails to make me laugh.”