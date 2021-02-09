Classified Personnel Council names four Everyday Heroes

Charla Waity

Charla Waity has worked at CSU Libraries since July 1999. Waity began in the database maintenance unit in Technical Services at Morgan Library, but in 2001 switched to the cataloging unit, which soon combined with the acquisitions unit. Waity has been in the monographs acquisitions unit ever since. “I am honored to be part of the team I work with,” she said.

Waity’s nominator for the Everyday Hero Award wrote, “Ever wonder how library books get onto the shelves in the right locations? … Items end up in the right place, on hold for the right patron, labeled and cataloged properly for the right library and sub-location, and all at the right time. Charla is an unsung everyday hero within the library community itself and – most certainly – within the university as a whole.”

For Waity, the most enjoyable part of the position of Library Tech II is the people “who are professional, curious, engaging, and intelligent human beings. They really care about their jobs and do the best they can with what they have available, while maintaining high standards and expectations.” Waity also likes being able to work within an educational field, a profession “that is always growing and changing the lives of so many.”

Waity’s interests are wide-ranging and she says it is difficult to be bored with such a rich environment to explore. “I am a curious person and like to follow the thread of my curiosity as I encounter daily happenings. In the past this has included many activities including travel, languages, art, literature, music, history, animals, plants, different lifestyles, hiking, etc.”