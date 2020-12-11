Classified Personnel Council announces four Everyday Heroes

The Everyday Hero Award is a program sponsored by the Classified Personnel Council to recognize day-to-day achievements of all CSU employees (state classified, administrative professionals, and faculty). The council would like you to join us in congratulating these Everyday Heroes

Paul Knowles

Paul Knowles works for Facilities Management in Structural Trades. His nominator explained that their office had been experiencing water leaks due to cracks on the roof, but the roof could not be sealed until outside temperatures were above a certain point.

“Paul was kind enough to go up on the roof when we had a snow day and shoveled it before it melted and traveled down to our office. Multiple staff at our office had witnessed a handful of days Paul went up on the roof with a shovel. He also came to our office regularly to check and empty the bins [of water]. When he proactively shoveled the snow, [the] leak was very minimum. He kept doing it for us until it was warm enough to seal the roof. … We really appreciated Paul’s dedication to keep damage to a minimum level until the permanent fix was in place.”

CSU is so thankful to have such dedicated, selfless staff who go above and beyond!