Classified Personnel Council announces Educational Assistance Award winners

The Colorado State University Classified Personnel Council is pleased to announce its Fall 2020 Educational Assistance Award winners: Stacey Baumgarn, Lani Williams, Sonjia Graham and Matthew Whitehead.

The Educational Assistance Award is intended to assist State Classified employees at CSU working to advance their education. Employees may use this award to meet any needs associated with furthering their education, for example, workshops, certificates, tuition, books, childcare expenses, or gas for traveling to their class or training. Up to five awards are given each semester, and applications are accepted on an ongoing basis.

Stacey Baumgarn

Stacey serves as Campus Energy Coordinator. In his role, he is the point of contact for the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and helps to maintain CSU’s records related to Green Building / High Performance Building efforts on campus. Stacey plans to use the Educational Assistance award to earn the LEED Building Design + Construction credential which will help him in his role on campus.

Lani Williams

Lani works in Housing & Dining Services and is currently pursuing her MBA. Rising to the challenge that coursework presents, Lani enjoys the learning and ability to dig deep and extend herself mentally. “It is always exciting to discover what I am capable of when I push myself. With every class I take, I grow my knowledge and skill set, which allows me to make greater contributions at work.” Lani will use the Educational Assistance Award to help offset the cost of books.

Sonjia Graham

Sonjia has been with the University for 12 years and currently serves as a program assistant with CSU Extension. Sonjia is currently pursuing her degree in political science with an ethnic studies minor and will use the funds to help offset the cost of books. Degree attainment has been a lifelong process and each course aids in her in her pursuit of being able to help CSU craft policy and procedures that ensure all who desire it have access to higher education.

Mathew Whitehead

Mathew is Material Handler II with Housing & Dining Facilities. He has returned to school with the intention of growing in his current career. He is majoring in Interdisciplinary Liberal Arts with a Business Administration minor. Using the Educational Assistance Award for a laptop, Mathew will be able to be more diligent and productive in his studies.

CPC encourages all State Classified employees to apply and wish you the best of luck as you pursue what matters.

For more information or to apply, visit the CPC website, and follow the CPC on Facebook.