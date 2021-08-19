Class of 1971 inducted into the 50 Year Club, new award announced

Each year, the Colorado State University Alumni Association and 50 Year Club Committee recognize two alumni who graduated at least 50 years ago for career achievement and public service. If you’re counting, that’s the Class of 1971 and before.

An additional award is being presented this year: Exceptional Achievement for National Western Stock Show. This award acknowledges an alum who has been recognized as having made significant contributions to the National Western Stock Show and who has brought honor to Colorado State University and to themselves.

“Based on CSU’s long-standing relationship with the National Western Stock Show, the Alumni Association and the 50 Year Club Committee felt compelled to honor that legacy,” said Kristi Bohlender, the executive director of the Alumni Association. “We have a deserving alumnus in Chuck Sylvester, and we hope this award further strengthens CSU’s established partnership with this legendary event.”

Award nominations are reviewed by the 50 Year Club Committee, a group of alumni volunteers who all graduated 50 years ago or more. They meet year-round and oversee the nomination and selection process. They also assist with the 50 Year Club Luncheon, held during Homecoming and Family Weekend, where the awards are presented. This year’s Luncheon is being held Friday, Oct. 8. Click here for details and to register for the event.