Clark Street Station coming to Lagoon Concert Series

Clark Street Station is coming to the Lagoon to play all your favorite rock ‘n’ roll classics.
Clark Street Station is coming to rock out at the Lagoon Concert Series on Wednesday, July 13, at 6:30 p.m.
This local Fort Collins classic rock band is coming to transport you through time while they play a mix of electric music known and loved throughout the decades. Don’t miss the opportunity to dance the night away and support this local band.
Clark Street Station started out in a garage, but quickly found their way out performing private parties, local pubs, fundraisers and other area events.
The band members are an eclectic mix: a teacher, a physician, two consultants, a jack of many trades and a realtor. Each brings his or her special talent and musical energy to the group. Don’t miss out on their performance at the Lagoon where you will be singing along to songs you know by heart, and some you may wish you knew better.
Lagoon Concert Series
Band: Clark Street Station
Date and Time: Wednesday, July, 13 at 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Lory Student Center West Lawn
Website: lagoonseries.com
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets and enjoy the offerings of local food trucks that will be on site like Gelato Amore, Bigs Meat Wagon BBQ, The Goodness Truck and Human Bean Coffee Truck as you enjoy the classics from Clark Street Station.
Clark Street Station sat down with the Lagoon Concert Series and Mantooth company in a Q+A. The abbreviated version can be seen below, as well as on the full article on their website at lagoonseries.com
Q. Which artists have had the biggest impact on you as a band?
It feels as if every artist that I grew up with has made an impact on the music we play. As a band, we tend to play classic rock, and we play our own music which has certainly been inspired by some of the greats such as The Beatles, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, the Eagles, and The Beach Boys to name a few.
Q. What has been your most memorable performance ever? Please elaborate.
It’s not fair to single out our most memorable performance, as each show has a certain feel that is unique. Certainly, big shows like the sold-out Gardens on Spring Creek provide a fond memory. The big stage, as darkness set in and we could no longer see our audience … the crowd began swaying their cell phones… very cool. Playing under the colored spotlights – and the remarkable sound system – at the Armory was certainly memorable.
Q.What advice would you give your past self when you were first starting out?
My “past self” had a significant case of stage fright. I would say that I probably expected to be perfect, without fault. I’ve learned to live with my talent as is, improve as I can, but still be ok with myself. I can’t explain why, but I do know once I got past the need to be perfect there is no stopping now.
Q. What are you looking forward to more now that the Lagoon Summer Concert Series is back at CSU’s Lagoon?
We hope to see lots of friends and family along mixed into the crowd … we will seek them out and throw a big smile their way, we appreciate their support and hope to put on a great show for everyone.
Parking information
Parking for this free event is plentiful. If traveling by car, recommend parking is located at the Lory Student Center, the Morgan Library or Moby Arena parking lots. Please be warned – there is no parking along Meridian Avenue or Plum Street (and not in the bike lanes either).
Be sure you pay attention to parking signs to not take away from anyone else’s experience, especially those who bike to this event or on and around campus. Plus being towed has a way of ruining the experience.
There are also plenty of bike racks around CSU’s campus if you are able to bike to the concert.