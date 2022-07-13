Clark Street Station coming to Lagoon Concert Series

Clark Street Station is coming to rock out at the Lagoon Concert Series on Wednesday, July 13, at 6:30 p.m.

This local Fort Collins classic rock band is coming to transport you through time while they play a mix of electric music known and loved throughout the decades. Don’t miss the opportunity to dance the night away and support this local band.

Clark Street Station started out in a garage, but quickly found their way out performing private parties, local pubs, fundraisers and other area events.

The band members are an eclectic mix: a teacher, a physician, two consultants, a jack of many trades and a realtor. Each brings his or her special talent and musical energy to the group. Don’t miss out on their performance at the Lagoon where you will be singing along to songs you know by heart, and some you may wish you knew better.