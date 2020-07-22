Everything has an origin story: HP starting in a Palo Alto garage, penicillin discovered by accident. Colorado State University is no different, tracing its 1870 founding to the federal Morrill Act signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1862.

Like any good origin story, however, there’s more to it, including the first building on campus that had been lost – and now is found.

While the Main Building – known as Old Main when it burned in 1970 – was the first academic structure on campus, housing classrooms, labs, gyms, offices and the president’s residence, it was preceded by a building that never appeared on any campus map.

At first, the Claim Building had one job: to secure Fort Collins as the site of Colorado’s land-grant college once the territory became a state in 1876.

Gov. Edwin McCook and the Territorial Legislature had designated Fort Collins as the site of the state’s agricultural college in 1870, but initially provided no money for its construction. In February 1874, the legislature finally allocated $1,000, but it was a kind of matching grant –“public-spirited citizens of Fort Collins and vicinity” had to come up with an equal amount to receive the funds. They did, but by that time groups from Boulder and Greeley were lobbying lawmakers, arguing that they could open a school sooner.

So, to protect the town’s preferred status, Fort Collins movers and shakers who had received large parcels of land via another 1862 federal law – The Homestead Act, which “opened” land that previously was lived on and used by the Arapahoe, Cheyenne and Ute people to European settlers – stepped up. The businessmen donated a total of 240 acres about a mile southwest of the then-town that became CSU’s original campus. Their names are commemorated on the Pioneer Monument south of Routt Hall and appear on streets throughout Old Town.

The local grange held a picnic on the land that spring and planted 20 acres of wheat. And before the snow came in November, a local banker and member of the as-yet-hypothetical college’s board sketched out and commissioned construction of a small brick building that essentially would stand as a kind of claim for the college in the far northeast corner of the property, near the intersection of Laurel Street and College Avenue.

The building did its job, and Fort Collins was codified as the location of the state’s land-grant college in the Colorado constitution three years later.

Now the rest of the story. Aside from the ethically and morally questionable practice of “claiming” land that had been taken from Indigenous peoples less than a decade earlier, over the years the exact location of the Claim Building was forgotten.