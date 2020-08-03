Claim Building archaeology dig continues with visit from President McConnell

After three weeks of helping dig three rather large holes just a few steps from one of the busiest intersections in Fort Collins, Bobbie Abeyta is used to seeing curious onlookers outside the fences on the grass of the northeast corner of Colorado State University’s campus.

Abeyta is one of 13 people participating in the annual Archaeology Field School – a required course for students majoring in archaeology in the Department of Anthropology and Geography. They are excavating the site of the Claim Building – the first structure built on CSU’s campus 150 years ago.

The group is led by Assistant Professor Ed Henry and Professor Mary Van Buren and includes 10 students and a teaching assistant. The three meticulously dug holes and the resultant plies of dirt are easily visible to vehicles and pedestrians as they travel near the intersection of College Avenue and Laurel Street.

“We have people stop by every day, checking out the holes and asking about the project,” Abeyta said. “When you think of archaeology you usually think of digging in the middle of a jungle somewhere. This dig is in a very public place, and it’s been cool to see so many people interested in what we’re doing.”

But while onlookers peering through the fencing have become a regular occurrence, Abeyta was more than a little surprised Friday when a new visitor – CSU President Joyce McConnell – stopped by.

“I was kind of nervous to meet her,” he said. “You just don’t expect the president of the university to show up at one of your classes, but she was great. She was very interested in the project and was really cool to talk to.”