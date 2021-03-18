City parking enforcement to begin along Laporte Avenue on Foothills Campus

City of Fort Collins Police Services will soon begin ticketing vehicles parked illegally along the sides of Laporte Avenue, a city-owned street on the Colorado State University Foothills Campus.

An influx of vehicles, many of which are parked within designated bike lanes, is causing concern for the safety of bicyclists and drivers. City code defines designated bicycle lanes as protected areas that may not be used for vehicle parking, and Laporte Avenue has designated bike lanes the length of both sides of the road.

Additionally, per CSU parking regulations, any vehicle parked on the Foothills Campus must have a parking pass or pay for parking. Without one or the other, the vehicle is at risk of being cited.

For more information on the City of Fort Collins regulations in bicycle lanes visit Section 1013 of the traffic code, or contact City of Fort Collins Traffic Operations at trafficoperations@fcgov.com.

For more information on CSU parking regulations, visit the Parking and Transportation Services website.