Flyovers and drone demos planned to commemorate 80th anniversary of WWII pilot’s death

Christman was born in Fort Collins on May 31, 1915. A graduate of Fort Collins High School and Colorado State College, he developed a passion for illustration at an early age, something that led to his big break writing and drawing the famous Scorchy Smith comics for The Associated Press.

These comics depicting an American flyboy daily reached thousands of readers across the country. In 1937, the 22-year-old artist’s comics told the stories of heroes and villains in the runup to World War II, and Christman got his pilot’s license in an effort to ensure that his art better reflected real life.

In 1938, Christman drove to Pensacola, Florida, where he began naval aviation training alongside John “Scarsdale Jack” Newkirk, who was present-day John Newkirk’s father’s cousin.

Christman was commissioned as an officer that same year and was assigned to Bombing Squadron 4 in 1939. In the spring of 1941, he was recruited to join the American Volunteer Group of the Chinese Air Force, which is better known as the Flying Tigers.

These pilots flew Curtiss P-40 Warhawk fighter planes that were famously painted with a shark mouth design. The Flying Tigers were mobilized into action after the U.S. formally entered World War II following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, and the pilots worked to help Chinese forces defend Burma.

On Jan. 23, 1942, Christman flew one of the 18 planes that was mobilized to intercept Japanese aircraft that had attacked Rangoon, Burma (now Myanmar). His plane was shot down, and Christman died at 26 years old. He was one of the first American pilots to lose his life in World War II.

Jack Newkirk was also killed in battle just two months later while flying a mission over Thailand, and the sacrifices of both airmen served as an inspiration to Americans throughout World War II.