Lagoon Concert Series hosts CSU alum Christine Alice on July 6

Christine Alice is coming to showcase her talents at the Lagoon Concert Series on Wednesday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m.
Whether you’re in the mood to listen to pop, country, alternative or lo-fi, Fort Collins native and CSU alum Alice has got you covered. Alice has starred in “Chords,” a short independent film by Emmy-winning cinematographer John Barnhardt, where Alice not only sang and performed, but acted as well.
Alice is an up-and-coming regional musician performing live and recording original music. Her music has been critically acclaimed by both local musicians and professionals throughout the country. She has killer vocals that will convince you she’s an angel but at the flip of a note can bring the fiery depths from below.
Lagoon Concert Series
Band: Christine Alice
Date and Time: Wednesday, July, 6 at 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Lory Student Center West Lawn
Website: lagoonseries.com
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets and enjoy the offerings of local food trucks that will be onsite like Bedrock BBQ, Gelato Amore, The Goodness Truck and Human Bean Coffee Truck as you enjoy Christine Alice’s angelic vocals.
Christine Alice discussed her experiences in the Q&A below.
Q. Can you share the background on how you started with your journey of playing music?
I have always loved to sing and play music. It’s been very ingrained in my life from a very early age, but I started to take music seriously when I least expected it. Since graduating high school I had almost forgotten that I loved to sing. Without having choir or music theater, I didn’t have an outlet. College, jobs, friends and traveling all come to the forefront and music was at the far back of my mind.
A year after graduating from CSU, I was in Southern Chile staying at a hostel. A guy was playing the guitar. He was like a jukebox and could play anything. I asked if I could join in and sing. He ended up inviting me to sing at a gig of his that night at a local bar. I sang all night! The crowd went wild, and I had so much fun that I knew I had to figure out how to experience that again.
I picked up the guitar and never put it down. I kinda became obsessed. I started playing open mics and eventually shows. When the pandemic hit, I felt compelled to live my life to the fullest. Carpe Diem! So, I quit my job and leapt into the unknown of becoming a full-time musician. Best decision I’ve made yet!
Q. Where’s the coolest venue you have had a chance to perform at and what was the experience like?
I have been fortunate enough to play at the Aggie Theatre. It has been a long-time dream of mine. It was pretty surreal, but it felt amazing to get the VIP wristbands and be on such a large stage in front of an attentive audience.
Q. What are you most excited for when you get the opportunity to play in front of the CSU community at the Lagoon?
I’m excited to play the music for an enthusiastic crowd! After everything being shut down for so long, I can’t wait to see smiling faces and people dancing!
Q. How was the experience working on the short independent film, “Chords,” and how did this experience impact your career with acting and singing?
Oh man! What an experience! I loved every moment working on that film! The crew was so fun, and we were comprised of professionals and amateurs, like me. I was fortunate to both act and write/perform music for the film. It was a wonderful experience from beginning to end. I wrote “A Woodburning Stove” for the film, and that song has been a catalyst for so many opportunities that I’m forever grateful. I met so many people through the film, and that has opened so many doors that I didn’t know were an option before like scoring music for film. The community in Fort Collins is rich in creativity and collaboration. The film really opened my eyes to the possibilities that can happen when people come together.
Q. What does making music mean to you, and what are some fun facts or other hobbies you may have?
Making music to me is all about communicating a thought that evokes an emotion. While I’m fascinated by music theory and it’s intricacies, there’s no substitute for a simple song that moves your soul. Some of my favorite songs have just two chords. Music doesn’t need to be complicated or epic to have an impact. It’s all about the connection and feeling it.
Something funny about me is I have reoccurring nightmares about dinosaurs and have since I was a little girl allowed to watch “Jurassic Park.” Some 26 years later, I still have a T. rex chasing me. I grew up in the Poudre Canyon and I love being outside, dancing and hanging out with my dog, Bob Barker.
Parking information
Parking for this free event is plentiful. If traveling by car, recommend parking is located at the Lory Student Center, the Morgan Library or Moby Arena parking lots. Please be warned – there is no parking along Meridian Avenue or Plum Street (and not in the bike lanes either).
Be sure you pay attention to parking signs to not take away from anyone else’s experience, especially those who bike to this event or on and around campus. Plus being towed has a way of ruining the experience.
There are also plenty of bike racks around CSU’s campus if you are able to bike to the concert.
Check out Christine Alice:
Website: christinealicemusic.com
Facebook: @christineAliceMusic
Instagram: @christinealicemusic