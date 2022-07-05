Lagoon Concert Series hosts CSU alum Christine Alice on July 6

I picked up the guitar and never put it down. I kinda became obsessed. I started playing open mics and eventually shows. When the pandemic hit, I felt compelled to live my life to the fullest. Carpe Diem! So, I quit my job and leapt into the unknown of becoming a full-time musician. Best decision I’ve made yet!

Q. Where’s the coolest venue you have had a chance to perform at and what was the experience like?

I have been fortunate enough to play at the Aggie Theatre. It has been a long-time dream of mine. It was pretty surreal, but it felt amazing to get the VIP wristbands and be on such a large stage in front of an attentive audience.

Q. What are you most excited for when you get the opportunity to play in front of the CSU community at the Lagoon?

I’m excited to play the music for an enthusiastic crowd! After everything being shut down for so long, I can’t wait to see smiling faces and people dancing!

Q. How was the experience working on the short independent film, “Chords,” and how did this experience impact your career with acting and singing?

Oh man! What an experience! I loved every moment working on that film! The crew was so fun, and we were comprised of professionals and amateurs, like me. I was fortunate to both act and write/perform music for the film. It was a wonderful experience from beginning to end. I wrote “A Woodburning Stove” for the film, and that song has been a catalyst for so many opportunities that I’m forever grateful. I met so many people through the film, and that has opened so many doors that I didn’t know were an option before like scoring music for film. The community in Fort Collins is rich in creativity and collaboration. The film really opened my eyes to the possibilities that can happen when people come together.

Q. What does making music mean to you, and what are some fun facts or other hobbies you may have?

Making music to me is all about communicating a thought that evokes an emotion. While I’m fascinated by music theory and it’s intricacies, there’s no substitute for a simple song that moves your soul. Some of my favorite songs have just two chords. Music doesn’t need to be complicated or epic to have an impact. It’s all about the connection and feeling it.

Something funny about me is I have reoccurring nightmares about dinosaurs and have since I was a little girl allowed to watch “Jurassic Park.” Some 26 years later, I still have a T. rex chasing me. I grew up in the Poudre Canyon and I love being outside, dancing and hanging out with my dog, Bob Barker.