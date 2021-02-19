Check for your special anniversary on the Milestones list

Are you celebrating a special work anniversary or retiring this year? If you have been employed at CSU for 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 or 50 years, you should check the Celebrate! Colorado State University page to see that your information is correct.

Please review your information before March 5. If you have questions about your Milestone year or status, contact hr_records@colostate.edu, and copy csuevents@colostate.edu

Employees achieving Milestones will be recognized by the University later this spring. Watch SOURCE for more information about Milestones – and the Celebrate! CSU awards– as the date approaches.

