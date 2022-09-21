Charter bus tour to CSU Spur for those considering programing proposals for next round of funding

Want to see firsthand how a new program could become part a cutting-edge university campus located in the heart of a major metropolitan city and specifically designed for enhanced educational access, research and engagement?

A charter bus tour to CSU Spur campus for CSU faculty and staff actively considering a program proposal for FY24 will leave CSU’s Oval on Main Campus at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 and return approximately 4:30 p.m. that day.

Advanced registration for the bus tour is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/csu-spur-bus-tour-tickets-421597819427.

Additionally, for those considering a FY24 CSU Spur proposal, CSU Spur staff will host a Q&A webinar from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 1-2:30. Registration for this session can be found at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qTKUpN3-SmqDawM5UG9vug

CSU Spur announced 37 projects originating from CSU-Fort Collins and supported with seed funding from the CSU System. For the FY24 round of funding, a letter of interest regarding the proposal is due to the selection committee by Oct. 28. Full proposals are due January 13, 2023. Successful proposals will be funded starting July 1, 2023. Complete details are available at: https://csuspur.org/proposals/.

About CSU Spur:

CSU Spur is a new, free educational year-round public life-long learning destination in Denver focused on engaging PreK-12 students, families, and visitors around food, water, and health. CSU Spur showcases the work of the CSU System campuses: CSU, CSU Pueblo, and CSU Global, and offers degree programs that originate from the campus offerings. Spur is built upon the land-grant mission of access to education and the belief that students can be anything they want to be. To inspire learners of all ages to engage in important world issues, CSU Spur brings together scientists to collaborate, puts science on-display, and showcases career paths. The CSU Spur campus provides immersive learning experiences and cutting-edge research across three buildings: Vida, Terra, and Hydro. Learn more at CSUSpur.org.