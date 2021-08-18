Charging Forward: Homecoming and Family Weekend set for October

Homecoming Kick Off

In-person event

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Iris and Michael Smith Alumni Center

Wear your best green and gold and jump into trivia night to test your CSU knowledge. Bring your competitive side for a chance to win fun prizes and giveaways and gear up for Homecoming weekend. Light appetizers and drinks will be provided. learn more and register

Distinguished Alumni Awards

In-person event

Thursday, Oct. 7, 5:30-9 p.m.

Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom

The Distinguished Alumni Awards program recognizes CSU alumni and friends who have distinguished themselves professionally, have brought honor to the university, and have made significant contributions of time and/or philanthropy to CSU or their community. learn more and register

50 Year Club Luncheon

In-person event

Friday, Oct. 8, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hilton Fort Collins

Started in 1934, the 50 Year Club this year is marking its 86th anniversary and celebrating the Class of 1971. All are invited, especially those who graduated or attended CSU 50 years ago or more. CSU will induct the classes of 1970 and 1971 into the 50 Year Club during the luncheon and recognize the 2021 award recipients. learn more and register

Get Your Green on the Plaza

In-person event

Friday, Oct. 8, 4-7 p.m.

The Plaza

Wear your green and visit the Lory Student Center Plaza for live music, food trucks and fun for the whole community. View student entries that creatively display CSU’s Homecoming theme, “Charging Forward,” and cast your vote. Stay for the afternoon and then make your way over to Friday Night Lights. No need to register. learn more

Member Barbecue

In-person event

Friday, Oct. 8, 5:30-8 p.m.

Trees area (Corner of Plum and Meridian)

Alumni Association members and their guests are invited to an exclusive barbecue west of the Lagoon before heading to the Friday Night Lights festivities on the West Lawn. The first drink is complimentary, and there will be a mini beer garden with additional drinks available for purchase from local breweries such as Horse & Dragon and the Ramskeller Pub & Grub. learn more and register

Friday Night Lights

In-person event

Friday, Oct. 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (approximate)

Lawn west of the Lory Student Center

Take part in some of the most popular Homecoming and Family Weekend traditions: the bonfire, fireworks, and lighting of the A. The event is free and open to the public. learn more

Homecoming 5K Race

In-person or virtual event

Time TBD; dependent on football kick-off time

Saturday, Oct. 9

The 41st annual Homecoming 5K is back on campus, along with a virtual option as well. The race through campus is a great way for community members, alumni, and students to come together for fun, fitness and a sense of Ram Pride. All are welcome. More info about the race time, route, and more will be available later this month. learn more

Parent and Family Breakfast

In-person event

Saturday, Oct. 9, 9-11 a.m.

Connect with fellow parents, families, and current students for Homecoming weekend. Enjoy a light breakfast, photo-booth fun, a visit from CSU cheerleaders, and special remarks from university leadership at 9:30 a.m. learn more

Coors Light Ram Walk Tailgate Homecoming Edition

In-person event

Saturday, Oct. 9, 4 hours before kickoff

North of Canvas Stadium along Meridian Avenue

Be part of a special tailgate experience prior to this year’s Homecoming football game against San Jose State. Enjoy free live music and TVs showing national games, as well as food, beer and wine for purchase. Also, the CSU Meat Judging Team will be on hand to provide a delicious game-day barbecue meal, including a beer/soda ticket to the tailgate bar. learn more and register

CSU Football vs. San Jose State

Saturday, Oct. 9, kickoff TBA

Canvas Stadium

After a year away from Canvas Stadium, Homecoming is sure to bring an extra level of energy for fans of the green and gold at this year’s football game. This year’s game will feature a new, never-before-seen uniform that will be unveiled prior to kickoff. get tickets