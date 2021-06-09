Charging forward: CSU prepares for return to in-person learning in the fall

Charging forward. That’s what Rams do, and that’s the theme as Colorado State University prepares for a Fall 2021 semester that will feature in-person experiences and a more vibrant college life in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a welcome sign for prospective students, incoming freshmen and returning students, as well as the faculty and staff who have continued to support education and research in innovative ways. CSU leaders have expressed optimism that when the semester begins in August, it will be much closer to the campus experience before the March 2020 pivot to teaching, learning and working remotely.

It will also cap off an unprecedented response to the pandemic, one in which faculty, staff and students showed incredible resourcefulness and resilience, whether it was in research, supporting students’ evolving needs, or complying with health protocols to protect the Ram community.

Announcing the return

When the CSU System decided this spring that vaccines would be required for all students and employees, it prompted Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen to announce that the University would be moving the vast majority of course sections to a face-to-face format in the fall, and that CSU would be resuming full operations.

“Since the decision to move most classes to in-person, the Office of the Registrar has worked with our colleges and academic departments to add nearly 98,000 face-to-face seats to the Fall 2021 class schedule,” Pedersen said. “It’s been a remarkable effort, expedited strategically and thoughtfully to ensure we can still meet students wherever they are and support them with the learning opportunities they need.”

In addition to classroom experiences, student life will provide more in-person opportunities for engagement and to build relationships. The Student Recreation Center is expected to be at full in-person capacity, and intramural and club sports will be restored as well. University Housing will provide in-person community development and student learning initiatives, and there will be expanded sit-down dining options across campus, including at the Lory Student Center. There will be more in-person events across the University, including with student organizations, cultural and resource centers, and campus activities.

The admissions office is regularly updating information on its website. And of course, CSU will follow any current public health guidelines from the State of Colorado or Larimer County.

“Fall is a beautiful and exciting time at CSU – largely because of you,” Pedersen wrote to students. “We look forward to welcoming you back in the fall.”

Town halls

CSU leaders offered additional back-to-campus details during two online town halls at the end of the Spring semester.

In a May 7 session, Blanche Hughes, vice president for student affairs, thanked the students for their resilience in dealing with a year full of challenges.

“Your fall experience will be in person, so let’s get excited about that,” she said. “You did an amazing job. We all know how difficult that was; we know that you missed connecting with other students. And those who weren’t even on campus, who were at home, we know that was not what you signed up for in a college experience. But you did it, you figured out a way to make it work, and we really do appreciate that.”

In-person events like Ram Welcome are being planned, and restrictions on indoor spaces and other public health protocols are being eased out in phases over the summer.

“We know that you’re ready to come back and be in community with each other, and with our faculty and staff community,” she said. “We are so looking forward to having you all be able to return and be engaged on campus in the fall.”

