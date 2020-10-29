Chancellor Tony Frank: On voting

And it doesn’t look any less important as one turns and looks ahead. Some of us were given opportunities that were not available to our parents, and maybe we worry about the opportunities we are leaving to our children. Some of our children are itching to correct the things that our generation screwed up. Some of us are single-issue voters, others try to vote based on character. But whatever matters to you, whether you vote to keep government small and out of your business, or whether you see government as the way we come together to help each other out and be stronger as a collective, there is one common element in self-governance: Self. That’s you. That’s your vote.

A week from today, election night will be over. So whether you vote out of respect for past sacrifice, or on behalf of a hope for tomorrow, my message this month is simple:

If you can vote, vote.

For information on how to register, vote, and track your ballot in Colorado, we’ve created the Your Voice. Your Vote. Your Rights. website with tools and information.

In this chancellor’s letter, we are sharing stories about civic engagement and voting on our campuses over the decades, as well as reflections from a handful of people from across the CSU System on what it means to them to vote. One, in particular, strikes home for me: Marc Barker, who heads veteran services at CSU in Fort Collins, has served our country in combat and since become a national leader in helping veterans transition from service to college to the workplace. He celebrated his birthday by doing the most patriotic thing he could: casting his ballot.

Between now and next Tuesday, I hope you’ll join me in celebrating Marc and all the others whose sacrifices over two and a half centuries have sustained our right to self-govern through voting.

-tony

Tony Frank, Chancellor

CSU System