‘Champions of Change’ highlighted in 2022 Symposium for Inclusive Excellence

Film screening

The ACT Human Rights Film Festival, CSU’s Thematic Year, and CSU’s Todos Santos Center in Mexico have partnered with the symposium this year for a special screening of the award-winning documentary film I Didn’t See You There.

An opening night reception is set for Monday, Oct. 17, from 5-6 p.m. at the CSU campus in Fort Collins. Attendees can gather for food and friendship before the film screening at the Behavioral Science Building in room 131, located at 410 W. Pitkin St. in Fort Collins.

The film program will begin at 6 p.m. at CSU and the Todos Santos Center. Following the screening, a panel of experts will respond to accessibility and disability themes shown in the film with local pertinence at the CSU campus.

CSU’s Todos Santos Center is an international extension of CSU. The center is an opportunity for CSU students to grow as global citizens in their understanding of and appreciation for other cultures; the center provides a variety of research and educational opportunities that CSU students would not otherwise be able to be a part of. The Center also creates a community hub for educational sessions and information sharing.

“We are thrilled to continue to build upon both the growth of the symposium and the accessibility of the virtual sessions from previous years. Our campus partners have created thought-provoking and exciting programming for this year’s symposium showcasing accessibility and inclusion,” said Assistant Vice President Ria Vigil.

Vigil oversees the annual symposium for the Office for Inclusive Excellence and leads a committee of CSU volunteers to review and approve programming proposals, sets up keynote speakers and events, and promotes the symposium to the greater community.

CSU Inspire

The symposium celebrates the work of CSU’s faculty and staff through CSU Inspire. This featured event brings five to 10 TED Talk-like sessions led by CSU faculty, staff and students and focused on sharing engaging and inspiring initiatives happening on campus in relation to social justice, in short, eight-minute presentations.

Attendees can watch presentations in person on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Lory Student Center Theater as CSU faculty and staff present passion projects of their choice. Presenters this year include Carolin Aronis, Aramati Casper, Candace Mathiason, Tonie Miyamoto, Melissa Raguet-Schofield and Robert Wiggins. Cookies and refreshments will be available. No registration is necessary for this event.