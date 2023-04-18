Chaffee County: Aja Hogan – Journalism and Media Communication

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Aja Hogan

Major: Journalism and Media Communication with a minor in Sports Management

Why I chose CSU: Colorado is one of my favorite places so I wanted to stay in state, also for the tuition too. It was a good distance away from my hom town, where I could be an independent person but also be close enough to where I could get home in a day if I wanted.

My favorite thing about CSU: I like that CSU feels like a small town in a big city. There’s so much to do whether that’s enjoy the outdoors or go down to the city there is so much to do and the people are very kind and genuine too.

Clubs/organizations in college: Admissions Ambassador; CSU Social and Digital Media Intern; CSU Football recruiting student assistant Intern; Member of the Black and African American Cultural Center; Member of the CSU Navigators

Scholarships/awards in college: Carolee G. Sprinkle Scholarship

Favorite achievement: Being an intern for CSU Social and Digital Media and a football team. I am so grateful for these opportunities.

Career goals: I don’t really have set career goals, I don’t really have a career plan. However, I do want to be successful and be able to provide for myself and be comfortable. I’m just going with the flow and where life takes me.

Favorite instructor: Dr. Justin Garner. Any of the sport management minor classes. He has brought real world experience and connects to the class and has a lot of knowledge within sport and creates a ton of networking and resume building opportunities for us.

I’d like to thank: My parents and family. Also my bosses at CSU, Ashley Schroeder (social and digital media at CSU), Bria Griffin (On-campus recruitment for CSU football) and Ben Mancino (Senior Admissions Councilor), they have given me so many opportunities and places to learn. I appreciate that they support me and guide me at the same time.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: I like playing basketball and running at Rolland Moore Park in FoCo; I like Next Door Street Bar, Union Bar and Soda Fountain, Alley Cat. However, most of my time is spent at my internships which are on campus.

Quirky fact: I am a musician and I play the violin and drums.

What do you tell people from Chaffee County about CSU: It’s a great place to grow, become independent and learn how to be an adult with amazing people to support you and help you along the way, also while doing some school along the way!

Something people should know about Chaffee County: It’s absolutely beautiful and a great place to go to get out in nature, hike, raft or enjoy the mountains.

Favorite CSU tradition: Homecoming

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: Learning that who I am, embracing it and knowing everyone’s path is different and I’m doing just fine on mine. As a person of color I come from a very white dominant town and so CSU was nothing new for me but learning how to embrace my culture and me was something I had to learn on my own. I also had to learn the past success does not guarantee success in the future. To stay successful you have to continue to work at it, but hand work does pay off.