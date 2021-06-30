Chad Hoseth named Assistant Vice Provost for International Affairs

On July 1, Chad Hoseth will begin his new role as Assistant Vice Provost of International Affairs in the Office of International Programs

In this newly created position, Hoseth will work alongside Vice Provost of International Affairs Kathleen Fairfax to provide strategic vision and administrative oversight of major internationalization initiatives at CSU. This role will be a leading voice for international education and scholarship and promoting and facilitating cross-campus opportunities for international education, research and engagement.

The Office of International Programs encompasses International Student and Scholar Services, Education Abroad, the International Enrollment Center, and Programs for Learning Academic and Community English (PLACE), as well as international partnerships and academic and co-curricular programs.

“CSU has tremendous potential to expand our global engagement efforts as we come out of the pandemic. The addition of the AVP position will enable us to move forward and quickly seize upon strategic opportunities,” said Fairfax. “Chad brings a wealth of international education experience as well as CSU experience to the table, positioning him well for this new role.”

Hoseth has served as the director of International Initiatives in the Office of International Programs since 2011. He led the team responsible for on-campus global academic programs, co-curricular experiences for the CSU campus and community, support for faculty research and scholarship, oversight of international partnerships, and other strategic initiatives.