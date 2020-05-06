Center retools to find accessible solutions for remote learning

When Colorado State University shifted to remote learning in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic, it meant that students started spending more time at home, looking at their computer screens, instead of in classrooms with their instructors. And for some students with disabilities, that caused problems.

Luckily, the Assistive Technology Resource Center was there to help.

“I was taking 21 credit hours this semester, and with a brain injury, the move to remote learning was not going well,” says Nicole Mishler, a junior health and exercise science major. “I’m not supposed to look at screens very much.”

Mishler gets headaches and nausea if she reads text on a computer for too long. Staff at the Student Disability Center referred her to the ATRC in the Department of Occupational Therapy, and staff was ready to help.

The SDC refers many students who seek support related to a disability to the ATRC for assessment and training on assistive technology. Such tools can provide an equitable learning experience for students with barriers to learning on computers and other devices.

The center is composed of a director, two occupational therapy services providers, a full-time IT support and accessibility consultant, OT graduate students who gain experience with assistive technology as part of occupational therapy practice, and other support staff.

When the move to online instruction occurred, the ATRC quickly retooled to provide the same level of assessment, training and support in a remote fashion through Microsoft Teams.