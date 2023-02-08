Center for the New Energy Economy advisor Tom Plant named to Colorado PUC

Former state legislator Tom Plant, senior policy advisor at Colorado State University’s Center for the New Energy Economy, has been appointed to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission by Gov. Jared Polis.

Plant left the center on Feb. 3 to begin work in his new position.

“After serving in the Colorado legislature for eight years, Tom Plant agreed to join my cabinet and head up the Governor’s Energy Office,” said CNEE Director and former Gov. Bill Ritter, Jr. “In his time as the director, Tom was the principal architect of Colorado’s transition to a clean energy economy. When I left the governor’s office in 2011, Tom joined me at CSU at the Center for the New Energy Economy to work with state and federal policy makers on the clean energy transition happening around the country.”

Ritter added, “There is no way to fully measure Tom’s contribution to modern day energy policy in America. His input and influence have truly been remarkable. Tom leaves the center now to become a Public Utility Commissioner in Colorado, another clear manifestation of his deep commitment to public service.”

Ritter and the CNEE team thanked Plant for his commitment to energy policy and innovation, which has driven important CNEE initiatives, including the bi-partisan Clean Energy Legislative Academy.

“We will miss his enthusiastic leadership and his passion for the Center’s important work on the energy transition,” Ritter said. “Though we are sad to see him go, we are excited to see where this new and momentous opportunity takes him.”