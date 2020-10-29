CEMML awards bring in $100 million to preserve and conserve U.S. military lands

Colorado State University earned more than $400 million in research funding this fiscal year, and a quarter of that amount came through the Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands (CEMML, pronounced “sem-al”) within the Warner College of Natural Resources.

CEMML’s research is not like that in other academic settings – the investigators do not develop testable hypotheses or collect data to publish in peer-reviewed journals. Instead, they function more like an environmental compliance firm that partners with federal agencies to manage and protect military lands.

“We work in the interest of the public to advance environmental conservation and preservation,” said Reymundo “Tony” Chapa, executive director of CEMML.

With 15 principal investigators, 130 ongoing projects, and almost 700 members around the world, CEMML works on endangered species protection, watershed restoration, and archeological preservation.