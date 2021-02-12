Celebrating Valentine’s Day at CSU Todos Santos Center in Mexico

A self-defined “short-haired hippie,” Miro began his recycling business in the town of Todos Santos 10 years ago. Through his business, he met his life partner, Lupita Navarro.

“First, she was my collaborator, my right hand, my left hand, and when you realize [that] she is already your partner,” Miro says of their love.

Miro acknowledges that celebrating this year with his family and friends more than six feet away is especially hard on all.

“Typically we celebrate [this day] above all as a day of friendship, although every day should be friendship day, and we celebrate it with family and friends,” he explains. “This year has been traumatic because of COVID, especially for people who are very affectionate and enjoy showing affection. It’s not the same to hug, touch people, or see them in person as it is to send a WhatsApp message. However, [the pandemic] has been a reason to strengthen relationships despite the distance. May this be a time to value our existence, [since] the pandemic has brought us close to death. I believe that every day must be a day of love and friendship. We need more companionship, hope, faith.”

Over the years, he has worked with many CSU students in programs such as agriculture, oceanography, conservation biology, interior design, engineering, liberal arts, and programs with an interest specifically in sustainability and plastics. He’s also collaborated with CSU interns on and has been active in community educational outreach efforts in schools.