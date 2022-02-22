Celebrating the life of a CSU pillar: Former Vice President for Diversity Mary Ontiveros

The start of something wonderful

With their love and support, Mary’s parents sent her off to pursue an education with $7 for the bus up to Fort Collins. Already a resourceful student, she was able to hitch a ride instead and, in August of 1969, she arrived at Colorado State University. The $7 came in handy for food, as the dining halls were not yet open. She settled into Durward Hall, room 909, and took in her new view, overlooking campus and beyond onto the eastern plains of Colorado.

Mary’s time as an undergraduate at CSU was influenced by the movements happening across the country in the late ’60s and early ’70s. From marches, vigils, student strikes and anti-war protests, Mary took up the activism spirit instilled in her by her father. She was on campus when Old Main burned in 1970 and viscerally remembers seeing the flames from the window of her Durward dorm room. She met her husband, Billy Burt, at the headquarters of a student political campaign. She served as a clerk to the ASCSU Supreme Court and as secretary. She ran for ASCSU vice president in 1972 and was elected. In 1973, she ran for ASCSU president and lost narrowly by 69 votes.

As a Chicana student on a predominantly white campus, Mary’s undergraduate experience was also littered with what she calls “other’s discomfort.” She was met with standoffishness and bias from fellow students and community members often. Her strong upbringing and pride in her Mexican heritage, passed on to her by her parents, helped her navigate the narrow-mindness of others. Mary also spoke of her understanding of “operating from a third reality from an early age” as a foundation that allowed her to move through the difficult situations she found herself in. It allowed her to turn her fellow students’ curiosity, those that had good intentions at least, into an opportunity to educate them about differences.

Mary was able to attend CSU with the help of financial aid and federal grants. She worked several on-campus jobs to be able to pay for food and odds and ends. From positions in Housing, Preview, the Affirmative Action Office, El Centro and more, Mary worked through every break and was able to get to know a handful of CSU administrators who began talking to her about considering grad school and a career in higher education.

She graduated from CSU in 1973 as a first-generation student, with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and exactly 128 credits. With the encouragement of a mentor, she went on to attend graduate school in the CSU Student Affairs in Higher Education program on an MLK Jr. Fellowship. She started working on campus as a research associate and administrative assistant for El Centro in 1974.

The beginning of a legacy: Admissions

In 1975, Mary secured a full-time position at CSU in Admissions and was able to complete her graduate degree a few years later. As the assistant director for minority recruitment, and later an associate director, she helped launch a multi-institutional association to recruit students of color from high school with the philosophy that it was more important to just get the students into college than it was that they choose CSU. She traveled around the state with the goal of diversifying the CSU student body – while knowing even then that the need was too great for one person. At the same time, Mary agreed to serve as an interim coordinator for the office of El Centro. The interim role was supposed to last six months. Mary served in both positions – assistant director for Admissions and coordinator of El Centro – for two years.

Over the years Mary climbed the administrative ladder in Admissions, serving as assistant director, associate director, executive director and, finally, associate vice president for Enrollment and Access. In each of her roles, she worked to shift the philosophy of Admissions from a gatekeeper to a proactive recruiting office. Mary committed to securing additional funding for underrepresented groups, such as students of color and first-generation students, through scholarships and financial aid.

She led Admissions through several crises, including the 1997 flood, and her efforts to shift systems that were not built with the intentional inclusion of diverse groups have left lasting impacts.