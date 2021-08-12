Celebrating the 2021 Distinguished Alumni at CSU

Distinguished Athletics Award

Jim Detterick (B.A., ’96)

Jim Detterick is a managing director, institutional consulting director, and corporate client group director for Graystone Consulting, a business unit of Morgan Stanley’s Corporate and Institutional Services. He is currently responsible for managing one of the largest advisory groups within the firm, and his outstanding performance has been recognized with numerous awards throughout his career. While earning his undergraduate degree at CSU in the mid-1990s, Detterick was also a linebacker on the Rams football team. He went on to earn an MBA from the University of Denver, Daniels College of Business in 2001, but Detterick has remained an active member of the CSU community. He began supporting Athletics and the University in 2003 and provided significant support for the on-campus stadium. As a loyal football fan, he has been a premium seating season ticket holder since Canvas Stadium’s inaugural season in 2017.

College of Agricultural Sciences Honor Alumni

Kristie (B.S., ’82) and Jim (B.S., ’83) Docheff

Kristie Dixon and Jim Docheff Jr. met at CSU in 1980 and built their lives on two shared passions: family and agriculture. They both come from fourth-generation agricultural families: Jim Docheff grew up on a dairy farm in Broomfield, Colorado; Kristie Docheff on a feedlot in Parker, Colorado. After graduation, Jim Docheff worked as a research associate at the CSU Dairy Research Center before he and Kristie Docheff bought 35 dairy cows of their own, and a few years later, purchased an 80-acre dairy farm in Mead, Colorado. Over the past 33 years, their farm has grown to 650 cows. Two of their three children work at the dairy farm, and one is a rancher in Yuma, Colorado. The couple serve on numerous boards, councils, and committees within the industry and the University, including the CSU Beef Club. Their goal is to have a role in developing the next generation of great agriculturalists.

College of Business Honor Alumnus

Rich Tinberg (B.S., ’72)

Rich Tinberg was recruited to CSU on a football scholarship in 1968. During his sophomore year, he joined the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity where he became its president, as well as treasurer of the Interfraternity Council. Tinberg has fond memories of his fraternity experience and married his wife, Elaine, in the chapel of the fraternity headquarters in Evanston, Illinois. In 1975, Rich earned a Master of Management with distinction from Northwestern University, and later that year, became a certified public accountant. In addition to his CSU Distinguished Alumni Award, he also holds a Distinguished Scholar Award from the Management School at Northwestern. Tinberg is currently the president and CEO of The Bradford Hammacher Group, which includes The Bradford Exchange, the largest international marketer of affinity based art products, jewelry, collectibles, and gifts, and Hammacher Schlemmer, America’s longest-running catalog. He and Elaine are generous supporters of the College of Business, and Tinberg has contributed his business acumen to other companies by serving on their boards of directors.

College of Health and Human Sciences Honor Alumna

Carla Dore (B.S., ’83)

Carla Dore is the owner and president of Workplace Resource, one of Denver’s largest office furniture dealers. The company is a Herman Miller Certified Dealer and has received a Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Certification. Throughout the years, she has employed many CSU graduates and student interns, offering them mentoring and opportunities to embark on design-related careers. She is an inaugural member of the Executive Leadership Council in the College of Health and Human Sciences and an affiliate faculty member at the Nancy Richardson Design Center. As a fourth-generation Coloradan and proud mother of two children, Dore is active in the community and serves on volunteer boards for several nonprofit organizations. She is a passionate Ram who gives back to the University through her time, support of students, leadership, advocacy, and generosity.

College of Liberal Arts Honor Alumna

Karen Barker (B.A., ’71)

Karen Layton Barker is a third-generation Coloradoan. After graduation, she earned a Master of Arts in public broadcasting from Michigan State University and embarked on a career in broadcast journalism. Reporting mostly on educational issues, Barker’s chosen profession required her to travel widely while living in New York City and Indianapolis, Indiana. She eventually moved back home to Denver, Colorado to work at KCNC-TV, Channel 4 News. In the mid-1990s, after 20 years in broadcasting, Barker retired to raise her son, Christopher. She then began using her journalism skills to produce videos for global philanthropies she supports. After witnessing the life-changing difference education was making through two of those organizations assisting women in Guatemala, she and her husband, Scot, established the Karen and Scot Barker Diversity Scholarship for marginalized, indigenous, Mayan women at CSU. Barker serves as a mentor to all her scholarship recipients, providing resources, and career counseling.

College of Natural Sciences Honor Alumnus

Tom Heidenfelder (B.S., ’74)

Tom Heidenfelder is a first-generation student who grew up in the suburbs of Chicago. One visit to CSU’s beautiful and welcoming campus convinced him to attend. He joined the U.S. Air Force ROTC program with a scholarship, and after graduation, spent four years in the Air Force as a computer systems officer. Heidenfelder married his high school sweetheart, Randy, while in the service. They later returned to Chicago to begin their careers, his in information technology and hers in real estate law. They became loyal donors to the College of Natural Sciences in 1990, and two years later established the Thomas J. Heidenfelder Scholarship for computer science students. In 2012, they created the College of Natural Sciences Aspen Scholarship to assist students who need financial support. Prior to retirement, Heidenfelder was the senior consultant with Galmont Consulting, working with clients such as CVS Caremark, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and U.S. Cellular. He and Randy visit campus annually to connect with their scholarship recipients.

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Honor Alumna

Diane Brown (B.S., ’83; D.V.M., ’86; Ph.D., ’95)

Diane Brown is a board-certified veterinary clinical pathologist. As an independent investigator and comparative pathologist, she has served as a member of the faculty at Harvard Medical School, as director of the Comparative Clinical Pathology Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital, and as consulting pathologist and adjoint curator at the University of Colorado. She joined the AKC Canine Health Foundation in 2015 as its CEO and chief science officer. Under her guidance, the foundation reached new highs in fundraising and the number of grants awarded for canine health and OneHealth research. In April 2020, Brown stepped down from that role to return to her roots in clinical pathology with Labcorp in New York City. Since 2015, she is Adjunct Faculty at Johns Hopkins Medical School. She previously served as CSO for Morris Animal Foundation and has held affiliate faculty appointments in the veterinary schools at Tufts, CSU, and Purdue University. Brown has worked in small-animal veterinary practice, as a volunteer veterinarian for service dogs, and has served on several postdoctoral research and scientific advisory committees, and nonprofit boards of directors. She has one son.

Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering Honor Alumnus

Todd Filsinger (B.S., ’85)

Todd Filsinger is the senior managing director at Filsinger Energy Partners (FEP) in Denver, Colorado, as well as a registered professional engineer. In addition to his B.S. from CSU, he holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado. Filsinger has worked in the United States power markets for more than 30 years and is recognized globally as an executive leader, disaster mitigation specialist, and turnaround specialist in the energy sector. He has assisted utilities across the country in the areas of strategy, regulatory compliance and filings, asset divestiture, capital allocation techniques, and interim management. He has also led and managed some of the largest energy companies in the U.S. and led FEP efforts in Puerto Rico after hurricanes Maria and Irma to restore power and restructure the island’s power company. Most recently, he has been working with a state governor’s office on assessing utility wildfire mitigation plans, as well as helping define policy and regulatory issues facing the state’s utilities. Filsinger’s wife, Lindsay, is the head of philanthropy and community outreach for Filsinger Energy Partners. They have three daughters.

Warner College of Natural Resources Honor Alumnus

Chris Lidstone (M.S., ’81)

Chris Lidstone is the founder of the engineering, geology, and water resource consulting firm Lidstone and Associates Inc., now part of Stantec, an engineering services company. He has more than 40 years of professional experience across a wide range of specialized, yet interrelated fields. Lidstone has conducted comprehensive geomorphic and engineering studies leading to the stabilization and restoration of rivers, including the Rogue River in Oregon, the Provo River in Utah, and the Yampa River in Colorado. As a consultant to several small towns in Wyoming, he has been responsible for planning, design and construction of more than $25 million of water and wastewater improvements. Within this role, he has secured funding to complete this work as well. Lindstone is a cherished member of the Geosciences Advisory Council and has served as both a guest lecturer and an affiliate faculty member in the Department of Geosciences. In 2014, Lindstone and his wife, Kate Laudon, established the Chris Lidstone and Kate Laudon Scholarship in Geosciences, and in 2019, they created the Chris Lidstone and Kate Laudon Graduate Fellowship in Geosciences.