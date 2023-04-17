Celebrating CSU employees: Free coffee and more

In the spirit of Celebrate! Month at Colorado State University, employees have the opportunity to receive a free coffee as well as a few other perks before the month ends.

During the week of April 22-29, all CSU employees can enjoy 1 free 20-oz. beverage at one of the participating cafes.

Also, CSU Employees attending the CSU Softball game on April 28 can stop by the Employee Appreciation table for a free Eileen’s cookie. The game starts at 4 p.m. at the new softball stadium. See the 2023 softball schedule for more details.