Celebrating CSU employees: Free coffee and more

In the spirit of Celebrate! Month at Colorado State University, employees have the opportunity to receive a free coffee as well as a few other perks before the month ends.
During the week of April 22-29, all CSU employees can enjoy 1 free 20-oz. beverage at one of the participating cafes.
Also, CSU Employees attending the CSU Softball game on April 28 can stop by the Employee Appreciation table for a free Eileen’s cookie. The game starts at 4 p.m. at the new softball stadium. See the 2023 softball schedule for more details.
How to get your coffee
Visit col.st/2kThY for more information.
Employees may only use this offer once during the week of April 24-30. When ordering, employees must show the flyer from col.st/2kThY or state that they are a CSU employee. Offer not valid for student staff.
Finally, stop by and say hello to an employee council member at the CSU Spring Football game on April 22 on the New Belgium Porch in the football stadium. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. See the 2023 football schedule for more details.
Also that week, the bookstore is will be sending out its biannual coupon to the campus employees and to those working remotely.