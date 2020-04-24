Celebrating career Milestones in a memorable year for CSU

Mary Ontiveros laughed when asked to look back 45 years to the day she started her first full-time job at Colorado State University.

“I was the assistant director of admissions, and I was hired to help recruit minority students to CSU,” she said. “I didn’t even know such a job existed. I guess I thought students just showed up on their own.”

Needless to say, much has changed since that day – for her and CSU. Ontiveros is now the University’s vice president for diversity and one of the most respected leaders on campus. She has launched numerous signature initiatives designed to create more opportunities for minority and first-generation students – like she was when she arrived on campus as an undergraduate – and provide the tools necessary for graduation.

“I’m proud of the work I’ve been able to do and happy to still be working in those areas,” she said.

Ontiveros is one of more than 570 CSU employees being honored for their service to the University via the annual Milestones celebration. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s celebration will be quite different from those of the past, but the achievements of the employees being honored for hitting 10 years of employment and beyond (in 5-year increments) are just as relevant as CSU celebrates its 150th birthday.