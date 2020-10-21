Celebrating 42 years of PDI – call for proposals is open

The Institute of Learning and Teaching is proud to present the annual Colorado State University Professional Development Institute Jan. 11-13, 2021. Call for proposals is now open on the TILT website.

This year’s theme is “Embracing the future together,” as we come together virtually during these pandemic times. It’s an opportunity to connect with the CSU community and celebrate the work we have done to bring us all together safely while promoting equity in learning, teaching, research, and all CSU endeavors.

The 42nd PDI will help us envision and pursue the future work we will do together, share our experiences, and work to increase accessibility, equity, fairness and a sense of belonging. Rams taking care of Rams is more important now than ever!

Proposals will be accepted through Monday, Nov. 2.

For more information, contact Debora Colbert, director of professional development for TILT, (970) 491-2645, debora.colbert@colostate.edu