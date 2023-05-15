Celebrate Undergraduate Research and Creativity winners announced

CURC organizers in The Institute for Learning and Teaching said that they were impressed by the students who participated and showed off their incredible work.

“This year, we had some amazing artistic projects that were presented as well as a lot of impressive research studies,” said Michelle Matter, who served as 2023 CURC coordinator. “The work being done here is high-quality and highly impactful, and the CSU students that presented at CURC are truly outstanding and very talented. Not only are these students doing really cool work, but they’re also able to explain that work in cross-discipline conversations, which really makes the event fun and fascinating for everyone.”

Matter said a large number of people signed up to judge or volunteer at CURC this year, bringing support from different colleges and departments as well as the greater Fort Collins community.

“CURC continues to grow, and with the continued support of our awesome community, we are thrilled to continue celebrating our undergraduate students,” she said.

This year’s award sponsors include CSU’s Energy Institute, the Graduate School, Data Science Research Institute, College of Liberal Arts and Colorado School of Public Health at Colorado State University.