Celebrate interdisciplinary work across CSU at GradShow 2021

Every year the GradShow, an annual interdisciplinary graduate student showcase sponsored by the Graduate School and the Office of Vice President for Research, includes presentations from all eight Colorado State University colleges and interdisciplinary programs.

A new GradShow platform, launched last year, will host virtual presentations again for GradShow 2021.

“It’s one of my favorite days at CSU. I’m just blown away by the high caliber of work that our students are doing,” said Mary Stromberger, dean of the Graduate School, “I just hope that people visit the virtual platform and show their support of our students and engage with them through the platform.”

Presentations will be completely virtual, with a synchronous session on Nov. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All members of the University community are invited to attend and engage with presenters by asking questions and providing feedback.

Join the celebration of awards totaling $19,000

GradShow 2021 will conclude with a virtual interactive keynote presentation and awards ceremony starting on Nov. 10 at 4 p.m.

“It’s such a fun evening, and so I just would encourage all of the CSU community to come together to support our graduate students and really show their appreciation for their contributions to the University,” said Stromberger.

Kristina Quynn, assistant dean of the Graduate School, is leading the GradShow planning committee for the first time this year.

“For those who are curious about the ABT method for writing, Randy Olson will share tips from Hollywood on how to write clearly and concisely, using an ‘And, But, Therefore’ framework,” Quynn said.

Keynote speaker Randy Olson, a marine biologist turned-filmmaker, received his Ph.D. in Biology from Harvard University in 1984. Olson was a tenured professor of marine biology at the University of New Hampshire before attending the University of Southern California for film school. He has worked on several short films and documentaries, many of which draw on his science background and incorporate humor. Olson has planned an interactive presentation for GradShow 2021.