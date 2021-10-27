Celebrate interdisciplinary work across CSU at GradShow 2021

Every year the GradShow, an annual interdisciplinary graduate student showcase sponsored by the Graduate School and the Office of Vice President for Research, includes presentations from all eight Colorado State University colleges and interdisciplinary programs.
A new GradShow platform, launched last year, will host virtual presentations again for GradShow 2021.
“It’s one of my favorite days at CSU. I’m just blown away by the high caliber of work that our students are doing,” said Mary Stromberger, dean of the Graduate School, “I just hope that people visit the virtual platform and show their support of our students and engage with them through the platform.”
Presentations will be completely virtual, with a synchronous session on Nov. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All members of the University community are invited to attend and engage with presenters by asking questions and providing feedback.
Join the celebration of awards totaling $19,000
GradShow 2021 will conclude with a virtual interactive keynote presentation and awards ceremony starting on Nov. 10 at 4 p.m.
“It’s such a fun evening, and so I just would encourage all of the CSU community to come together to support our graduate students and really show their appreciation for their contributions to the University,” said Stromberger.
Kristina Quynn, assistant dean of the Graduate School, is leading the GradShow planning committee for the first time this year.
“For those who are curious about the ABT method for writing, Randy Olson will share tips from Hollywood on how to write clearly and concisely, using an ‘And, But, Therefore’ framework,” Quynn said.
Keynote speaker Randy Olson, a marine biologist turned-filmmaker, received his Ph.D. in Biology from Harvard University in 1984. Olson was a tenured professor of marine biology at the University of New Hampshire before attending the University of Southern California for film school. He has worked on several short films and documentaries, many of which draw on his science background and incorporate humor. Olson has planned an interactive presentation for GradShow 2021.
A unique learning opportunity
CSU student Allie Kohler presenting during the 2020 GradShow.
Last year’s opportunity to present online provided new experiences to graduate students.
“I really enjoyed presenting virtually because it allowed me to be more creative with how I can present and reduced the amount of stress that came along with a live presentation,” said graduate student Allie Kohler, “For those who have anxiety about in-person presentations, this is your chance to take advantage of being behind a computer where you can prepare your presentation ahead of time and have notes handy. Though giving in-person presentations is a really important skill to learn, it shouldn’t be a barrier to participating in this competition.”
Kohler received an Undergraduate Top Choice Award from the Warner College of Natural Sciences at the 2020 GradShow last year. Kohler presented on Bright Pink and Green, Glow-in-the-dark Flying Squirrels and Platypuses with demonstrative script and photos to illustrate the work.
“The platform does encourage presenters to build additional communication skills that have to do with recording, editing, and navigating digital conference technology and for asynchronous engagement. These are slightly different communication skills than those honed at in-person, synchronous conversations or those typical of poster presentations and performances at pre-COVID Showcases,” said Quynn. “Another benefit is that students can access the digital record of their presentation for future reference or to share with future employers or even family and friends.”
Top presenters advance to other competitions
In participating in the GradShow, students get an opportunity to advance to other competitions. Top qualifiers are invited to participate in the 3 Minute Challenge, where top candidates become VPR Fellows and have access to travel scholarships, mentoring and professional development.
The GradShow collaborates with CSU Ventures, which protects, manages and licenses intellectual property for the Colorado State University System. Based on their presentations, CSU Ventures invites about 25 percent of GradShow student presenters to share their work at CSU Demo Day, a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship.
CSU Ventures/CSURF also partnered with the Graduate School to launch the virtual GradShow platform last year.
Virtual presentations support flexible engagement and sharing
The virtual presentations can be shared with friends, family and colleagues, no matter their location.
“It’s a great way of archiving the presentations of our students and sharing them with others,” said Stromberger. “For example, I can pick my favorites and share them with my colleagues. For our alumni who aren’t able to come to campus during the day or who are just too far away, this is a great way for them to check in and see what students are doing at CSU and reconnect.”