Celebrate Earth Month with special events on campus throughout April

Java & Justice with the FracTracker Alliance

Wednesday, March 29, 12-1:30 p.m., LSC room 226-8

At this Lunch & Learn Event, Kyle Ferrar, FracTracker Alliance’s Western program coordinator, will present their current research projects focused on Colorado. Topics will include an analysis of oil and gas drilling and “frac’ing” within the 2,000-foot public health setback, water consumption for frac’ing operations, and the environmental justice implications of these industry activities. FracTracker Alliance is an environmental and public health-focused nonprofit organization that maps, analyzes and communicates the risks of oil, gas and petrochemical development to advance just energy alternatives that protect public health, natural resources and the climate. RSVP is required, and pizza will be served.

Java & Justice – Indigenous Peoples and Climate Justice

Wednesday, March 29, 12:20-1:30 p.m., LSC room 306

Take part in a special small group discussion as part of the “Java & Justice” series. This event features Kyle Whyte from the University of Michigan’s School for Environment and Sustainability. He is a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation who will be speaking about indigenous people and climate justice. RSVP is required, and dessert will be served.

Distinguished Lecture in Environmental Ethics

Thursday, March 30, 5:30 p.m., LSC Ballroom A

Kyle Whyte, University of Michigan, presents “Environmental Justice Two Years later: Lessons from the U.S.’s Largest-Ever Investment to End Environmental Racism.” Registration is required at advancing.colostate.edu/EVENTS/DISTINGUISHEDLECTURE2023.

Climate Grief and Active Hope Workshop for Students

Thursday, March 30, 3:30-5:30 p.m., WCNR room 345

Take part in an interactive event that explores how to find hope amid climate concerns. Leaders from the Black and African American Cultural Center, the Student Sustainability Center and the Center for Environmental Justice will share a variety of tools to calm the nervous system and shift to active hope. This event is geared toward students, but staff and faculty are welcome to attend in more of an observational role. Be sure to indicate whether or not you are a student when you register. RSVP is required at col.st/XWuQG.

Swipes for Rams

Sunday, April 2

CSU Meal Plan holders can donate two guest passes to a fellow Ram who is facing food insecurity. Donations will be collected through GrubHub accounts all week long.

Environmental Justice Community Potluck

Thursday, April 13, 5-6:30 p.m., Location TBD

This is a fun, social event for anyone interested in environmental justice. Come on by and bring a dish to share and a plate and utensils for yourself. The Center for Environmental Justice will provide non-alcoholic beverages. RSVP is required at col.st/YwPhU.

Africa & Ale

Thursday, April 14, 4-6:30 p.m., University Center for the Arts

Take part in this networking and community building event designed to discuss issues of sustainability in Africa while tasting African-style beers created by local breweries. This event is free and open to the public (21 and older), but registration is required.

PSC Sustainability Recognition & Milestones Event

Tuesday, April 18, 1:30-3 p.m., room 345 (Horsetooth Room) in Michael Smith Natural Resources Building

The President’s Sustainability Commission invites the campus community to the annual CSU Sustainability Milestones and Recognition Event. Recognition will be given to achievements, new initiatives and milestones inclusive of environmental, social and economic aspects of sustainability.

Bike, Scoot & Skate to Breakfast

Wednesday, April 19, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Pitkin Street and Center Avenue Mall

Free breakfast provided for active transportation users; no RSVP required.

Java & Justice: Abolitionist Methodologies: The Case of U.S. Prison Agriculture

Wednesday, April 19, 12-1 p.m., WCNR room 106

Be a part of a special small group discussion as part of the “Java & Justice” series. This event features two CSU professors, Joshua Sbicca and Carrie Chennault. They will present some of their work in the Prison Agriculture Lab, specifically a series of projects illustrating their abolitionist methodologies. These include a satellite image gallery, story map and teaching modules. The discussion will revolve around the need to develop methodologies aimed at both dismantling systems of oppression and building more livable and just worlds. RSVP is required at col.st/Avp09.

Wednesday, April 19, 3 p.m. at the north end of the Oval, concluding at the LSC

Let’s walk and talk. Join Stacey Baumgarn, CSU campus energy coordinator, on a green walking tour of Main Campus. This tour will explore a few of the initatives that enable and support sustainability action and practices at CSU. Sustainability at CSU is a team effort. During the walk, some team members will discuss some of the efforts that helps CSU achieve its sustainability goals – and the role students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends play. More information.

Eco Leaders Independent Project Showcase

Wednesday, April 19, 4–5:30 p.m. at Laurel Village Pavilion

This showcase will highlight CSU’s Eco Leader program spring semester independent projects, aimed to explore opportunities for sustainability initiatives within Housing & Dining Services. Light refreshments will be served.

SoGES Climate Conference for High School Students

Wednesday, April 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the LSC

The Climate Leadership Summit is an interactive experience organized by high school students, for high school students in the Northern Colorado region. As a unique collaboration between CSU’s School of Global Environmental Sustainability and the Poudre School District’s Career & Innovation Department, this event will engage students to learn from each other and from the foremost leaders of climate science. Registration required at clsummit.org.

From Plankton to Predators: Protecting Our Planet

Thursday, April 20, drop in between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., LSC room 300

Discover ways to protect the planet with engaging hands-on STEM kits designed to gain a better understanding of three complex, important environmental issues. Explore plastic pollution and its impact on ocean and ecosystem health. Investigate the importance of native bees and pollination. Delve into the behaviors of wolves and how to share the lands.

CSU Earth Day Festival

Thursday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the LSC West Lawn (Rain Date- April 21)

The annual festival connects the community to celebrate Earth Day together at the LSC Sutherland Sculpture Garden. CSU student organizations, academic departments and sustainability-focused organizations from Fort Collins will join the event. Enjoy live music by former CSU student band Lady Denim while visiting booths and learning about how to get involved in the many sustainability-focused efforts on campus. The event is free and open to the public. Register your booth here.

Compost Giveaway and E-Waste Collection

Friday, April 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the LSC Moby Arena Parking Lot

Pick up some free compost to enrich the soil in outdoor or indoor gardens. Harvested from CSU’s composting facility on the Foothills campus, visitors can fill up to two, 5-gallon buckets per person (bring your own buckets). People can also recycle all of their e-waste needs. Any reasonably-sized items (powered by a cord or battery) are being collected free of charge (limited to two large appliances per person). More information on CSU composting.

Food Bank Mobile Pantry

Wednesday, April 26, University Avenue, just west of the LSC (in front of Hartshorn)

Rams Against Hunger and the Food Bank of Larimer County will host a Mobile Pantry event to support fellow Rams who may be facing food insecurity.