Celebrate! Colorado State
Award Winners for 2023
published April 10, 2023
Each year, Colorado State University celebrates the teaching, research and service achievements of CSU students, alumni and friends, academic faculty, administrative professionals and classified staff as part of the Celebrate! Colorado State Awards.
Since the annual Celebrate! Colorado State has grown beyond the capacity to acknowledge all award recipients at a single event, the Office of the Provost is holding a private luncheon this year to recognize its recipients for distinguished teaching and scholarship, faculty excellence, service, advising and leadership-related awards on behalf of the academic enterprise. SOURCE will publish a story later this week announcing those award recipients.
Scholarship Impact Award: Career Achievement
This award recognizes those whose scholarship has had a major impact nationally and/or internationally.
Lynn Shore
Professor
Management Academic Department
Scholarship Impact Award: Recent Achievement
Hye Seung Chung
Professor
Department of Communication Studies
Douglas Thamm
Professor
Department of Clinical Sciences
Provost’s N. Preston Davis Award for Instructional Innovation
This award recognizes technology-related instructional innovation or the significant encouragement of such innovation. It is named for N. Preston Davis, who retired in 1992 after serving the CSU community for more than four decades.
Tod Clapp
Associate Professor
Department of Biomedical Sciences
Director of Professional Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences Neuroscience
Director
CU School of Medicine Fort Collins Branch Campus
Shari Lanning
Veterinarian, Assistant Professor, and Director of Veterinary Clinical Care Graduate Program
Department of Clinical Sciences
Outstanding RSO Advisor of the Year
This award recognizes a faculty/staff RSO advisor who demonstrates strong relationships with students, employs effective interpersonal skills, respects students’ agency and supports their holistic development.
Pamela Vaughan Knaus
Senior Instructor
Honors Program
Albert C. Yates Student Leadership Award
The Albert C. Yates Student Leadership Award is given to a student who demonstrates strong involvement, demonstrated leadership and a commitment to upholding CSU’s values, traditions and spirit.
Ellie Martinez
Student
College of Natural Sciences
Advancing Education Scholarship: Honoring the Legacy and Memory of Martin Luther King Jr.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship is presented each year to a CSU graduate student who demonstrates service to and advancement of underrepresented student education and personal academic excellence.
Tamara Layden
Graduate Student
Graduate Degree Program in Ecology
Office of International Programs Distinguished Service Award
This award is given in recognition of outstanding contributions to the internationalization of CSU.
Craig Chesson
Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students
Division of Student Affairs
Brad Goetz
Director and Associate Professor, Landscape Architecture Program
Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture
Sagarika Sarma
Student Case Manager
Student Case Management
Margaret B. Hazaleus Award
This award is given to faculty or staff that support women’s and gender equity at CSU.
Erica LaFaFehr
Assistant Director for Educational Programs
Women and Gender Advocacy Center
Instructor
Ethnic Studies and Women’s Studies
Caridad Souza
Director
Department of Ethnic Studies
Extension Distinguished Service Award
This award is to recognize individuals for outstanding commitment to CSU Extension and contributions made toward Extension’s mission of providing information and education on various issues affecting individuals and communities of Colorado.
Ragan Adams
Veterinary Extension Specialist
Office of Engagement and Extension
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Franklyn Garry
Veterinary Extension Specialist
Office of Engagement and Extension
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Multicultural Staff and Faculty Network Distinguished Service Faculty Award
This award is presented to faculty members in recognition of their outstanding contributions to their profession and the multicultural community.
Lindsey Schneider
Assistant Professor
Department of Ethnic Studies
Marie Zamzow
Instructor
School of Social Work
Multicultural Staff and Faculty Council Distinguished Service Administrative Professional Award
This award honors and celebrates academic faculty, administrative professional, and state classified employees who have made outstanding contributions within CSU as well as the surrounding communities.
Lani Williams
Executive Assistant
CSU Libraries
Classified Personnel Council Outstanding Achievement Award
This award celebrates meritorious and outstanding achievements to the University by state classified employees.
Kim Chacon
Accounting Technician
Department of Computer Science
Debi Krogh-Michna
Program Assistant
Department of Occupational Therapy
Kristy Millsapps
Operations Manager
Lory Student Center
Susan Rutherford
Physical Therapist
CSU Health Network
Brie Zamora
Mental Health Care Coordinator
CSU Health Network
Distinguished Administrative Professional Award
This award is presented to administrative professional staff for continuing meritorious and outstanding achievement in the areas of outreach, teaching, administration, and/or research.
Katheryn Chen
Research Associate III
Department of Soil and Crop Sciences
Terry Dezeeuw
Senior Associate Athletic Director
CSU Athletics
Christine Haase
Executive Assistant
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Lindsay Mason
Director
Off-Campus Life
Brian Newell
Research Scientist / Scholar II
Analytical Resources Core
Faculty Institute for Inclusive Excellence Diversity Impact Award
This award recognizes one Faculty Institute for Inclusive Excellence Fellow who has actively transformed their classroom and positively influenced the campus climate.
Marie Villescas Zamzow
Senior Instructor
School of Social Work
Positive Action Award
The Positive Action Award recognizes individuals, groups, units or departments that have made a positive contribution to state classified employees at CSU by fostering a supportive work environment, improved campus climate and/or positive work experiences for state classified employees.
Technician Advisory Council
Shawn Thompson, Amy Rodriguez, Jhoni Sorenson, Stacey Weisser, Bailey Kendro, Michelle Davis, Shania Mumford, Lisa Disner, Jocelyn Pronko, Stevi Glascott, Lisa Mangin and Tracy Wangler
Veterinary Teaching Hospital
Exceptional Achievement in Service-Learning Student Award
This award celebrates social or environmental contributions achieved through an academic service-learning course, a supervised internship or professional project, or community-engaged research.
Allison Kohler
Graduate Student
Graduate Degree Program in Ecology
Spirit of Philanthropy
Given by the Division of University Advancement, this award recognizes a current, emeritus or retired faculty or staff member whose longstanding commitment and passion for CSU has made a significant impact to university fundraising efforts by influencing philanthropic support of alumni, friends, donors, and corporations.
Jim Sites and Elaine Regelson
Regelson: Retired Director of Retention and Mentoring
Department of Computer Science
Sites: Professor
Department of Physics
Exceptional Achievement in Service-Learning Community Partner Award
This award is in recognition of social or environmental contributions achieved through an academic service-learning course, a supervised internship or professional project, or community-engaged research.
Patricia Garcia-Nelson
Colorado Fossil Fuel Just Transition Advocate
GreenLatinos
Exceptional Achievement in Service-Learning Instructional Innovation Award
This award honors faculty members who demonstrate an innovative contribution to service-learning curriculum development and/or community outreach.
Allison White
Assistant Professor
Department of Political Science
Interim Director
Master of Public Policy and Administration
Interdisciplinary Scholarship Individual Award
This award recognizes either a faculty member or research team whose interdisciplinary scholarship has had a major impact nationally and/or internationally, or who have demonstrated their potential to do so.
Candace Mathiason
Associate Professor
Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology
Interdisciplinary Scholarship Individual Award
John Slater
Associate Professor
Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures
Distinguished Community Engagement Scholarship Award
In recognition of a collaboration, a project or a program with a long-term record of sustained impact, achievement and scholarship.
Patricia Mestas Vigil
Director of Alliance and University Partnership Relations
Access Center
Emerging Community Engagement Scholarship Award
In recognition of a relatively new initiative that has shown potential for long-term impact, achievement and scholarship.
Grace Gallagher
Assistant Professor of Dance
School of Music, Theatre and Dance
Jack E. Cermak Outstanding Advisor Award
This award serves to highlight and reward the extraordinary efforts of outstanding advisors.
Kelli Gupton
Academic Success Coordinator
Department of Psychology
Liba Pejchar
Professor
Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology
Neely Santeramo
Academic Success Coordinator
College of Liberal Arts