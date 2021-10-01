CDOT, State of Colorado fund bikeway improvements at CSU

Colorado State University’s pedestrian and bicycle traffic patterns are getting an upgrade thanks in part to the Colorado Department of Transportation and the State of Colorado.

In a construction project spanning across campus, the Center Avenue Bikeway — also known as the Mountain Loop — is being reorganized into separate bicycle and pedestrian walkways to avoid congestion and to improve traffic safety and predictability in two heavily congested intersections. The project also includes a roundabout at the junction of the Pitkin and Mountain Loop.

The upgrades will be made possible thanks to a grant of more than $580,000 through Revitalizing Main Streets, a CDOT initiative designed to help communities across the state implement transportation-related projects that improve safety and yield long-term benefits to community main streets.

The President’s Vision Zero Task Force played a key role in the grant application process. The task force is charged with the examination of all mobility and safety related to pedestrians, personal vehicles, University and contractor work vehicles, bicyclists, skateboarders, e-scooter riders, buses and trains on and near the main CSU campus. The ultimate goal is to eliminate serious injuries and deaths related to traffic and mobility at CSU.