CCAF Task Force recommendations: Supporting faculty off the tenure track

Titles for CCAF/NTTF appointments

The CCAF Task Force also addressed the varying degrees of confusion about the difference between continuing and contract faculty appointments. Given the changes to the Faculty Manual, creating three designations for faculty off the tenure-track, the contract and continuing appointments seem more appropriate for career paths and meeting long-term stable needs, while adjunct positions seem better suited to meeting short-term and uncertain needs.

The intention in the current definitions is that contract appointments provide more job security than continuing appointments for faculty on a career path. However, in some people’s view, the contract “appears” more secure over the term of the contract (i.e., two or three years for teaching faculty), but without an end date the continuing appointment “appears” more secure precisely because it is ongoing and doesn’t have an end date. Therefore, we recommended that CoNTTF revisit the language in the Faculty Manual regarding contracts and clarify how contracts should be operationalized, including when a contract can be ended.

The CCAF Task Force included in recommendations from the NTTF Task Force that had not been fully addressed including service expectations, salary compression, and other miscellaneous issues. The CCAF Task Force recommendations are prioritized based on designation of most “urgent” to “high priority” to “lower priority.” Along with budget, better teaching/service workload equity and consistency, and appointment titles, other CCAF Task Force recommendations include:

Definition of “Faculty” and representation in faculty governance to ensure all faculty are represented

Expectations for joint AP/Faculty appointments — there are a large number of appointments that involve some “faculty” work in addition to the work of an AP; we recommend conducting an audit on this group to better understand these appointments and bring greater consistency

University goal for balance between T/TTF and CCAF — working together with leadership to establish a goal for CSU as an R01 university for the appropriate balance of faculty when it comes to meeting the university’s needs while recognizing that the ratio of TTF to CCAF/NTTF do not need to be the same in each college or department

Strategic communications plan on CCAF issues — including more policy information that would help centralize information and ensure that information on CCAF issues are communicated consistently across campus

The CCAF Task Force recognizes the pressing need to work diligently to improve work conditions for CCAF as so many of you have done for years, and we believe these recommendations will keep us moving forward and help CSU continue to shift our culture and create change.