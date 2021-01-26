Career Impact Award and Student Employee of the Year nominations now open

Do you know someone who values the importance of career and infuses it in the work that they do across Colorado State University? Do you know an external partner who is dedicated to student success and helping students determine their post-graduation plans? Do you know a student employee who sets an example for their peers? Then nominate them for a Career Impact Award.

The Career Center has announced the opening of the fourth annual Career Impact Award Nominations. These awards are designed to recognize outstanding individuals and groups who advocate career for all at CSU and beyond. Nominations are being accepted in two categories:

• Career Impact Award – will recognize 3-5 winners this year with the award including a trophy and prize pack. Nominees can include CSU faculty, staff, student groups, alumni, or external partners such as employers or recruiters.

• Student Employee of the Year – will recognize one winner and a runner up. The winner receives a $1500 scholarship and the runner-up receives a $500 scholarship provided by the Office of Financial Aid and the Career Center.