Canvas Credit Union offers resources for financially challenging times

As COVID-19 has impacted people around the globe, across the nation, and at Colorado State University, there has been a tremendous effort to tackle the new challenges from every perspective. While some work on vaccines, others are increasing access to food banks, donating blood, working from home, writing thank you notes, howling at 8 p.m., or donating to Ram Aid. Each person and organization is using their skills to find solutions.

At Canvas Credit Union, we are very aware of the financial disruption to individuals and families during this time. Besides short-term loans and emergency payment solutions, we have developed new financial education tools to meet the need.

During 2019, Canvas Credit Union was actively presenting financial education to Colorado State University students, athletes, staff, and alumni through branch interactions, seminars, events, and reality fairs. With in-person communication no longer an option, the credit union has moved to videos and webinars to keep personal finance resources available to the CSU community.

Short videos discussing money-saving tips, budgeting, adding income, and more are available here.

Free webinars

Several personal finance webinars are scheduled throughout the summer in partnership with CSU employee groups, the Alumni Association, and local libraries. All sessions are free to attend and occur during both daytime and evening hours. Here are the topics, times and registration links: