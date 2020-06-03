Canvas Credit Union offers resources for financially challenging times

As COVID-19 has impacted people around the globe, across the nation, and at Colorado State University, there has been a tremendous effort to tackle the new challenges from every perspective. While some work on vaccines, others are increasing access to food banks, donating blood, working from home, writing thank you notes, howling at 8 p.m., or donating to Ram Aid. Each person and organization is using their skills to find solutions.
At Canvas Credit Union, we are very aware of the financial disruption to individuals and families during this time. Besides short-term loans and emergency payment solutions, we have developed new financial education tools to meet the need.
During 2019, Canvas Credit Union was actively presenting financial education to Colorado State University students, athletes, staff, and alumni through branch interactions, seminars, events, and reality fairs. With in-person communication no longer an option, the credit union has moved to videos and webinars to keep personal finance resources available to the CSU community.
Short videos discussing money-saving tips, budgeting, adding income, and more are available here.
Free webinars
Several personal finance webinars are scheduled throughout the summer in partnership with CSU employee groups, the Alumni Association, and local libraries. All sessions are free to attend and occur during both daytime and evening hours. Here are the topics, times and registration links:
June 10, 6 p.m.: Get a Budget and Start Saving Register
June 11, noon: Financial Survival Skills Register
June 16, 5:30 p.m.: Finances: Now What? Planning our Financial Futures Register
June 17, noon: Financial Survival Skills Register
July 7, noon: Side Hustle Jobs Register
July 8, noon: Side Hustle Jobs Register
July 8, 6 p.m.: Financial Survival Skills Register
July 22, 5:30 p.m.: Student Loans Register
Aug 18, 5:30 p.m.: Finances: Now What? Bouncing Back from Challenge Register
Aug 19, 6 p.m.: Home Buying 101 Register
We look forward to reopening our Lory Student Center branch and resuming face-to-face interactions (likely with both of those faces wearing a mask). In the meantime, information about special offers to help CSU employees afford life can be found at the Commitment to Campus website.
Contact Nancy Patton (nancyp@canvas.org or (970) 290-2642) with any questions about these financial education options. You can reach the Canvas CSU Branch manager, Craig McFetridge, at craigm@canvas.org or (970) 690-3281.