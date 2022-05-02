Candidate forums set for Vice President for Division of University Operations/CFO finalists

A search committee has selected three finalists for the role of Colorado State University’s Vice President for the Division of University Operations and Chief Financial Officer.

The three candidates will visit campus for their final round of interviews. As part of the process, there will be open forums for the campus community. A forum for each individual finalist will take place May 5, 6 and 10, from 8:15-9 a.m. each day in the North Ballroom of the Lory Student Center.

For those unable to attend in person, there is an option for remote participation. For more information about the sessions and to review candidates’ materials, visit executivesearch.colostate.edu/vpduo-finalists/.