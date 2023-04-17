Campus-wide LinkedIn Learning supports student success, personalized learning

“I’ve been looking at jobs that I’ve been wanting to apply for and a lot of them include UI/UX as a bonus if you know how to do it,” Howshar said. “So that was something I really wanted to learn to give me a competitive edge when applying for jobs. LinkedIn Learning is the only platform that’s free to me as a student that is laid out as easy as it is. It gives me little quizzes, and I like that I can post the certifications on my LinkedIn account so people can see what I’m doing.”

Not only do LinkedIn Learning certificates provide a tangible representation of a student’s official training on a subject, they also show initiative and drive.

“LinkedIn Learning certificates show that a person is willing to be a self-learner, and I think for a lot of jobs that’s a big deal,” Castillo said. “It shows that someone can sit down and have the discipline to teach themself something new, stay up to date in their industry or learn more about things like diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Providing LinkedIn Learning to all students also aligns with the Cultivate Diversity & Inclusion aspiration of the university’s Academic Master Plan.

“One of our priority goals for the Academic Master Plan is to provide alternate credentialing and attract a broader range of students to promote student success,” LinkedIn Learning project manager and Assistant Vice Provost Andrea Duffy said. “This is a step in that direction in terms of providing specific certifications or badges for applicable skills for students that will help them attain jobs and increase their marketability, expand their skill set and help them be more successful academically.”

Advice to instructors

LinkedIn Learning can be incredibly beneficial for student learning and development, but Castillo cautioned colleagues against assigning too many videos.

“There is what I call ‘LinkedIn Learning fatigue,” Castillo said. “If we use it too much, students start to hate it and write that in course evaluations. It should be more of an à la carte thing — you don’t want people to just sit there and mindlessly watch tutorials. The tutorials we use from LinkedIn Learning need to be very focused on specific skill sets.”

Curating LinkedIn Learning content can be time-consuming, Castillo said, but well worth the effort.

“It takes a lot of work for instructors to go into LinkedIn Learning and pick the content out because we have to go watch a bunch of videos and decide what’s useful and what’s not,” Castillo said. “But you can put together a super customized, very targeted set of videos that people can watch to learn something specific and that can last for a long time. It’s a very valuable tool.”