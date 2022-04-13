Campus memorial service for Mary Ontiveros set for April 25

An on-campus memorial service honoring the late Mary Ontiveros, Colorado State University’s first vice president for diversity, has been planned for April 25.

The service will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Theatre and will be livestreamed at youtu.be/4ktp6fq0Ov4.

The program will be followed by an informal community gathering, and those who are unable to attend the program are encouraged to stop by the gathering at the theatre afterward.

The event is open to all, and no RSVP is required. Light appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages will be served.

Ontiveros, who passed away on Feb. 19, was an alumna who spent more than 50 years on campus as a student and employee. Her legacy was lauded widely by those who worked with her, and on April 6, a memorial introduced by state Rep. Donald Valdez was read on the floor of the Colorado House of Representatives. The memorial listed the highlights of Ontiveros’ life and career at CSU.

“A trailblazer who served in numerous leadership positions, Mary’s contributions and relentless commitment were extraordinary,” the memorial reads. “The members of the House of Representatives express their heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and the Colorado State community on their tremendous loss.”

A family memorial service was held on Feb. 28 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish and was followed by a funeral procession that made a loop around the Oval on its way to the cemetery.