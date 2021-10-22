Campus Equity Week events scheduled for Oct. 25-29

Held on college campuses across the nation, Campus Equity Week — Oct. 25-29 — hosts a series of events devoted to education and advocacy for nontenure track faculty.

“Many of CSU’s classes, especially the introductory courses that provide the foundation for student success, are taught by faculty who are off the tenure track,” said Pamela Duncan, an instructor in Colorado State University’s Department of Political Science. “These faculty members generally experience significantly lower salaries and less job security than tenure-track faculty.”

As part of this, Campus Equity Week is hosting several events on this topic.