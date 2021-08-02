Cameron Peak Fire:
One year later
A Source Special Edition
published Aug. 2, 2021
It’s been nearly a year since the largest wildfire in Colorado history started near Chambers Lake on Aug. 13, 2020. While the Cameron Peak Fire has been extinguished, its impact can still be felt 12 months later at Colorado State University and beyond. Below are several stories taking a look at the people, facilities and research affected by the Cameron Peak Fire.
CSU Mountain Campus update: research, facilities and classes resume
In the weeks since the reopening, the campus – typically open each year from mid-May to mid-October – has seen its full-time staff return as well as faculty, students and visitors.
Researchers study waterways following the state’s largest wildfire
Researchers said soils aren’t soaking up as much of the snow melt, which leads to more water in the rivers.
Finding hope: CSU Air Force ROTC cadets help veteran after Cameron Peak Fire
For Tom and Mary White, the help from the cadets as well as from family, friends and neighbors was tremendous.
Former wildland firefighter teaches, conducts research on record-breaking fires
While a student at Brandeis University, Stevens-Rumann worked as a wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service.
Researchers study trout, insects, food webs
The team is studying terrestrial insects that provide food for trout and aquatic insects that provide food for predators.
Glen Haven community benefits from Firewise USA® program
The Colorado State Forest Service has been involved in wildfire mitigation efforts in Glen Haven, Colorado, in recent years.