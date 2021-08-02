Cameron Peak Fire:
One year later

A Source Special Edition

published Aug. 2, 2021

It’s been nearly a year since the largest wildfire in Colorado history started near Chambers Lake on Aug. 13, 2020. While the Cameron Peak Fire has been extinguished, its impact can still be felt 12 months later at Colorado State University and beyond. Below are several stories taking a look at the people, facilities and research affected by the Cameron Peak Fire.

CSU Mountain Campus Sign

CSU Mountain Campus update: research, facilities and classes resume

In the weeks since the reopening, the campus – typically open each year from mid-May to mid-October – has seen its full-time staff return as well as faculty, students and visitors.

a burned zone near Little Beaver Creek near CSU's Mountain Campus

Researchers study waterways following the state’s largest wildfire

Researchers said soils aren’t soaking up as much of the snow melt, which leads to more water in the rivers.

Mary and Tom White

Finding hope: CSU Air Force ROTC cadets help veteran after Cameron Peak Fire

For Tom and Mary White, the help from the cadets as well as from family, friends and neighbors was tremendous.

Camille Stevens Rumann

Former wildland firefighter teaches, conducts research on record-breaking fires

While a student at Brandeis University, Stevens-Rumann worked as a wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service.

Cutthroat Trout

Researchers study trout, insects, food webs

The team is studying terrestrial insects that provide food for trout and aquatic insects that provide food for predators.

Matt Norville

Glen Haven community benefits from Firewise USA® program

The Colorado State Forest Service has been involved in wildfire mitigation efforts in Glen Haven, Colorado, in recent years.

Tags assigned to this story

College of Agricultural SciencesCollege of BusinessCollege of Health and Human SciencesCollege of Liberal ArtsCollege of Natural SciencesCollege of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical SciencesWalter Scott Jr College of EngineeringWarner College of Natural Resources