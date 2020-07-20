Calling all volunteers: School is Cool could use a hand

Want to help a less-fortunate K-12 student start the school year on equal footing with peers? If so, School is Cool could use a helping hand.

School is Cool, the iconic Colorado State University program that provides backpacks filled with school supplies to students in the Poudre School District, is seeking volunteers to help organize supplies, fill the backpacks and distribute them to area schools. The three-day process is set for Aug. 4-6 on the CSU campus. All activities have been approved by CSU’s Pandemic Preparedness Team and will follow safety precautions provided at their direction.

Volunteers make program work

School is Cool, an all-volunteer project launched by CSU employees in 1992, has donated nearly 50,000 backpacks to PSD students and plans to fill another 2,800 for the 2020-21 school year. Donations from CSU employees, alumni and the community at large provide most of the funding, while the Bohemian Foundation and CSU Bookstore provide significant support.

Volunteer shifts last two hours and will take place at Johnson Hall on campus. Volunteers will be required to wear masks at all times and complete a daily health screening upon arrival; social distancing will be enforced. Hand sanitizer and gloves will be readily available.

Registration is open

If interested, sign up online – and be part of a program that helps ensure that local students have a chance at academic success. If you can’t volunteer but still want to help, donate online to support the program.