Calling all student artists: CSU looking for a RamWalk design

The Colorado State University RamWalk, the colored strip of asphalt along South Meridian Avenue north of Canvas Stadium, is a celebration of Ram pride and community spirit.

After three years of wear and tear, RamWalk needs a renovation. The College of Liberal Arts is seeking talented artists to submit their original designs for consideration to be painted on RamWalk. The winning design will receive a $5,000 College of Liberal Arts scholarship for the 2022-23 school year.

During home football games RamWalk becomes a stage for the cheer squad, CSU marching band and football team as they parade along the street and into the stadium before kickoff. During the rest of the year, the message and colorful design painted on RamWalk will serve as a speaking point on tours for prospective students and families, and a point of pride for all CSU students and community members.

Deadline for artwork entries is May 23, and the winning design will be selected in June. The winning design will be painted on RamWalk during the summer by art students.

For detailed information on specifications and guidelines for the RamWalk design contest, please visit https://www.libarts.colostate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/RamWalk_RFP-2022.pdf